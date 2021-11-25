Panthers roster transitioning into form for new boys basketball season

The Coconino boys basketball team made its deepest playoff run since 1989 last season, and a renewed group of Panthers will attempt to replicate that success come the 2021-22 winter campaign.

Coconino went 16-2 (11-1 Grand Canyon Region) last season and reached the 4A Conference state tournament semifinals before falling at eventual champion St. Mary’s in March. The Panthers graduated several of their top players, including their top four scorers from the last campaign.

But with coach Mike Moran’s system that has proven effective, and the new crop of players hungry to prove themselves, there is high excitement within the group to try and repeat.

“I think the kids understand what’s come before, but it’s the next guy up, the next team up. That’s how it always is, so I think we’re in good shape,” Moran said.

Senior forward Matt Reber believes the team is using last year’s squad as a template, but putting its own twist on it.

“We looked at what was really good, and what we didn’t do well. And we’re trying to replicate what was great, and make that even better, and then pick up the slack where we might have struggled,” he said.

The process has been, admittedly, slow. Coconino’s roster boasts several athletes who competed for the Panthers football team. They had little basketball all summer, training for the football season, and the fall campaign ended just last weekend.

Moran’s practices, for several weeks in the preseason, had no more than six or seven players at the varsity level. He recognizes his players’ athleticism and skill. But when the season starts on Monday, the group will have had just one week of practice as a full unit.

There is still a lot of learning to do.

“We’re behind, to be honest, but we’re working hard every day to make that up,” Moran said. “That’s the exciting part, is putting it all together.”

Reber looks at the situation differently. He feels the surge of new players has brought a needed level of competitiveness and enthusiasm. There are many new potential contributors set to make a difference on this year’s rosters, including some call-ups from a JV team that went undefeated in the Grand Canyon Region last season.

“Now that we have everyone here, it’s brought a level of intensity we haven’t seen in a while. So between all the players, there’s been progress,” Reber said.

Coconino will likely run its traditional motion offense, getting all players on the court involved with rapid passes and cuts. The players are still learning their roles in the scheme. While the Panthers are building that knowledge, they will have to rely on their defense.

Swarming the ball and creating havoc is the traditional trademark of Moran’s teams. The Panthers beat Bradshaw Mountain -- who would go on to win the region in March -- to just 35 points in a victory to end the regular season, and two games later held a high-powered Mesquite squad to just 34 points in the playoff quarterfinals.

Getting steals could make for easy transition scoring opportunities, while also putting less pressure on the half-court offense to succeed right away.

“You look at our games last year, the last few years I’ve been here, defense is the key to our success. It all starts there,” Moran said.

The Panthers are still a bit of an untapped roster. The players, when they travel to Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep for the season opener on Monday, will be tested. Fundamentals and overall knowledge of the game will likely have to substitute for the preparation the team lacks thus far.

However, Reber believes the group will grow over the course of the year, and could prove scary by playoff time.

“If we figure out those fundamentals and scheme, we’ve got the athleticism that can make it work and go far with it,” he said.

