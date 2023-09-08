After the first week of the 2023 season, Coconino football coach Gary Cook said that he expected the Panthers to improve between games No. 1 and 2.

It appeared his prediction was correct Friday, as the 4A Conference Panthers defeated the 3A Payson Longhorns 42-3 at Cromer Stadium.

The dominant win pushed Coconino’s record to 2-0 (0-0 Grand Canyon).

Senior running back Bridger French, who started the game at quarterback, rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns for the Panthers, who were playing their Homecoming game.

French gets excellent blocking and won’t go down once he gets into the secondary.His 46-yard TD run gives Coconino a 13-0 lead, 10:59 2Q pic.twitter.com/4vMcYsuLfe — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 9, 2023

Junior Colton Buckingham, after missing the season opener two weeks prior due to injury, stepped in late in the first half and ended the game with a pair of touchdown passes, coming to junior Noble Young-Blackgoat and junior Asher Young.

Having both French and Buckingham healthy and available to run the offense is an encouraging thought.

“I think we’re at the point where we’ve got two quarterbacks, two offenses, and people are going to have to deal with that,” Cook, who is in his first year at the helm, said.

A significant part of what allowed Coconino's skill players to move the ball continuously was the play of the offensive line. The push was often in Coconino’s favor.

“We worked extremely hard on footwork in the offensive line,” Cook said. “I haven’t seen the game film yet, but I saw great improvement in the practice film during the week, and it was dramatically better. First steps, proper steps and angles.”

Buckingham made his first varsity appearance in the victory, and is excited about what he and French can do offensively.

“It’s going to be really hard to stop because we have the pass and the run when we’re both in,” he said.

Defensively, the Panthers got another stellar performance. Coconino finished the game with nine tackles for loss. Three came from junior Jack Whiting, two were courtesy of sophomore Ethan Jeffs and a slew of other Panthers combined for the other stops in the backfield.

It was the second consecutive week the Panthers held their opponent without a touchdown.

“That feels great. I expect nothing less from this defense,” Whiting said. “Playing with these guys is the most fun I’ve had playing football. And we’re doing a good job right now, too."

Wes Hanley and Shaun Chung combine for a TFL and Coconino gets another stop pic.twitter.com/DBNWV5TLEA — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 9, 2023

Perhaps even more impressive, though, was the effort of the special teams once Coconino stopped the visitors on defense.

Coconino blocked three punts. Cook, in many decades of coaching, can’t remember a game with that many. The Panthers also got pressure on a few more punts, and forced a few bad kicks that set them up for solid field position.

“We thought we could get blocks. We have a lot of good athletes out there on what we call ‘block party,’ and they got after it,” Cook said. “And I think what happens is, whether you get them or not, once you get one there’s an intimidation factor. Maybe you don’t block every one, but the punter feels pressure.”

Coconino, which snapped Payson's two-game win streak, started Homecoming strong, as French’s first touchdown came on a 4-yard run with 5:59 left in the first quarter.

Payson moved to 2-2 with the loss.

The Panthers tacked on three more touchdowns in the second quarter, including Buckingham’s 12-yard pass to Young with 16 seconds left in the first half. It was his first varsity touchdown.

Buckingham hits Asher Young for a 12-yard TD.Panthers lead 28-0, 16 seconds until halftime pic.twitter.com/Q3CTlGgjkR — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 9, 2023

“I didn’t even think about that. But when my coaches told me I realized it, and it felt good,” Buckingham said.

Coconino added one score in the third quarter, drawing a running clock for the rest of the game, and another in the fourth to win without much stress.

It was hardly a perfect game, though. Coconino was charged with 17 penalties. Some were contested by the Panthers, but others came on simple mental mistakes.

That is one aspect Cook hopes to fix moving forward.

“We were really sloppy in that regard, and we probably cost ourselves three touchdowns. And, with the two different offenses going on, we didn’t always get the right personnel on the field. That just takes some time,” he said.

Coconino will visit 4A Arcadia (3-0, 0-0 Desert Sky) Friday in Phoenix.