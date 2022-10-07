Panthers look to extend winning ways at Northwest Christian

Coconino football has one final road game before the start of Grand Canyon Region play. The Panthers (2-2) will travel to Phoenix to play the Northwest Christian Crusaders (2-2) today.

Coconino football is preparing for tomorrow’s road game at Northwest Christian pic.twitter.com/TeGcL22700 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 6, 2022

Coconino is hot off an emotional win that ended a two-game losing skid during which it led both Arcadia and Poston Butte by 21 points in the first half. Tied 7-7 at Apache Junction last week, the Panthers produced arguably their best second half of the season and defeated the previously undefeated Prospectors, 28-21.

The victory allowed Coconino to avoid dropping to 1-3 and having a major hole to dig out of early.

“We needed it. I didn’t really send that message to our guys, because I wanted them to play fast and loose. But I think in the back of everyone’s minds they knew this was the one we needed to get over the hump,” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said.

“It was a big win for us going into that week,” senior Pierson Watson added. "We knew we had to win for us to be able to make the playoffs, I think. We have a tough schedule and we knew we needed to play like that. I would say that knowing we were still in the close game, compared to those big leads that we lost, made our drive high and we pulled it off.”

Watson will be part of a defense that will look to slow down a potentially high-scoring Crusaders offense. Northwest Christian (2-2) has been pass-heavy through its first four games. Senior quarterback Judah Huisman has thrown for 825 yards and eight touchdowns so far.

Crusaders receivers Marshall Gillette and Ashton Kemp both have over 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Coconino showed some promise defensively against Apache Junction. They held the mobile Prospectors quarterback to just 126 yards passing and totaled six tackles for loss. Watson had two of them and led the team with 10 total tackles. Playing a similar style against the Crusaders’ passing attack has been a defensive emphasis all week in practice.

“We need to work on our coverage, which is going to be a big key to win,” Watson said.

Lapsley added that the Panthers need to be balanced defensively, just in case the Crusaders do switch things up.

“They throw the football a lot, obviously, but they’re probably going to try to run the football and set up the play-action game. We have to be ready for both,” Lapsley said.

Coconino got another solid offensive game from senior running back Cooper French last week, when he ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Enoch Watson made his passing attempts count, finishing 8-of-9 passing, including a 35-yard touchdown toss to junior Bridger French.

Opponents have averaged 27.75 points in Northwest Christian’s four games, so if Coconino can execute, it should have a chance to continue scoring through both the air and the ground.

A victory would give the Panthers some momentum in their quest to reclaim the Grand Canyon Region title in the second half of the year.

With their current record, the Panthers can’t afford too many more slip-ups, but they believe they have learned much from early in the 2022 campaign that could lead to success in the region and hopefully into the postseason.

“With injuries it’s kind of tough, but as a team knowing how to finish is one of the keys because we lost some. But knowing that we can compete with some of the best teams in the state, we have a chance to keep winning and win state,” Pierson Watson said.

First, the Panthers have to get past their game in north Phoenix today.

“In the big picture, I hope those games lead to a better region in terms of success, but we’ve got to treat everyone the same,” Lapsley said.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Crusaders is set for 7 p.m. at Northwest Christian High School.