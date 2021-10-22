Panthers look to bounce back against Mingus Union Marauders Friday

No. 6 Coconino Panthers football (3-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon Region) is looking to make up for its first loss of the season -- a 34-28 defeat at home to Prescott -- when it takes on No. 36 Mingus Union (2-5, 0-2 Grand Canyon) Friday
The Panthers are still in contention for a region title, but will likely need to win out from here to do so, while hoping the Badgers fall at some point before the end of the season. That effort begins this week versus the Marauders, before three straight road contests to end the 2021 campaign before the playoffs.
"After last week it was a reality check. And you can see we're taking it personal this week and we're excited about Friday," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said.
After a slow start in the week prior against Lee Williams that saw the Panthers put up just two points in the first half, Coconino's offense got out of the gates quickly last Friday and took an early lead. But Prescott played resilient football to come from behind and win.
Lapsley said the key to continued success will come from not just starting hot again, but sustaining that effort throughout the course of the game.
"We've cleaned up some of the things that we didn't execute," Lapsley said. "Teams have seen what we do over the last couple years, so it's important that when they attack that, our answers are there."
Despite falling in overtime, the Panthers got a career-best performance from junior running back Cooper French in their last game. He carried the ball 30 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns.
While the Panthers ultimately could not put points up in their final possession, costing them the game, they are likely to go back to the same style of play that worked extremely well at times, especially early, against Prescott. Combined with their defensive ability to cause fumbles -- Coconino forced three and recovered two of them, notably one coming in the fourth quarter to force overtime -- the formula is there for the Panthers to get back in the win column.
"I keep telling the guys that the target's still on our back in the region. It's going to be that way with every region game here until the end of the season. So we need to go out there and focus on ourselves and play our best football from here on out," Lapsley said.
Mingus has proven a tough out for Flagstaff-area opponents in recent games. The Marauders took a 14-point lead on Flagstaff earlier this season before falling 49-42 to the Eagles in overtime. Last season, Mingus led at halftime against Coconino, before the Panthers scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to win.
Kickoff between the Panthers and Marauders is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Cromer Stadium at Coconino High School.