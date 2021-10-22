Panthers look to bounce back against Mingus Union Marauders Friday

No. 6 Coconino Panthers football (3-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon Region) is looking to make up for its first loss of the season -- a 34-28 defeat at home to Prescott -- when it takes on No. 36 Mingus Union (2-5, 0-2 Grand Canyon) Friday

The Panthers are still in contention for a region title, but will likely need to win out from here to do so, while hoping the Badgers fall at some point before the end of the season. That effort begins this week versus the Marauders, before three straight road contests to end the 2021 campaign before the playoffs.

"After last week it was a reality check. And you can see we're taking it personal this week and we're excited about Friday," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said.

After a slow start in the week prior against Lee Williams that saw the Panthers put up just two points in the first half, Coconino's offense got out of the gates quickly last Friday and took an early lead. But Prescott played resilient football to come from behind and win.

Lapsley said the key to continued success will come from not just starting hot again, but sustaining that effort throughout the course of the game.