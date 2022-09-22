Panthers look for bounce back against tough Broncos squad

Following a tough 27-21 loss at Arcadia in which they gave up the lead last week, the Coconino Panthers are looking to bounce back with a home contest against the Poston Butte Broncos on Friday.

The Broncos were runners-up in last year’s 4A Conference state tournament and have returned several top players to this season’s squad. Poston Butte has been playing well this season so far. It boasts a 2-1 record, with its only loss coming to 5A Higley, a serious championship contender in a higher conference, by a score of 50-43.

Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said he believes Coconino (1-1) is thrilled to be playing such a quality team early in the season, especially after a disappointing week prior.

“We’re looking forward to it. We know it’s an opportunity with them coming into our house," he said. "We’ve got to set the tone early, but we’re ready for a good game.”

Last practice for the week for @CoconinoFB, which is set to host Poston Butte tomorrow pic.twitter.com/TVXyudTScF — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 22, 2022

Coconino will be boosted by the return of one of their captains, senior Jacob Clouse, who hurt his leg while returning the opening kickoff of the his team's home opener against Blue Ridge on Sept. 9 and missed the Arcadia game. A multiyear starter and productive player in many phases, his presence might have been enough to turn the tide against the Titans.

The team’s athletic trainers will keep an eye on his progress, as there is a little bit of tenderness still, but he will suit up and is expected to play several snaps.

“I think it’s huge. He’s one of the leaders on the team, so having his presence out on the field will hopefully pay dividends,” Lapsley said.

Clouse, who starts at safety, will be one of the many players challenged against a high-powered running attack from Poston Butte. Like the Panthers, the Broncos are a run-first group, with a talented group of backs leading the charge.

Senior Gaven Thrower has already amassed 504 rushing yards and eight touchdowns across three games. Lapsley said his defense is prepared to take on a potent offense.

“You look at what they’ve done, and running has been their strength. You can’t discredit the line, and we know what we’re up against,” Lapsley said.

The Broncos also boast a sizeable defensive line that is both physical and smart at the line of scrimmage. Poston Butte has allowed just 13 combined points in the past two games, including a 40-0 victory over 4A Mica Mountain last week.

Senior Bobby Gaitan leads the Broncos defensive unit, having already accrued 5.5 sacks and 16 total tackles. Poston Butte has even been effective in disrupting special teams, having blocked three punts and a field goal to this point in the season.

“It’s going to be a physical battle at the line of scrimmage. We’ve worked a lot on the technique with our linemen, and getting that dialed in was our focus. That will hopefully be beneficial,” Lapsley said.

The Panthers will have to play consistently the entire way to contend with the Broncos. Coconino was ahead 21-0 over Arcadia at halftime last week, but let the home team come back and steal a victory late.

Rather than beat themselves down emotionally, Lapsley said, the Panthers have been efficient in practice this week to prepare for another impactful game

“They have put last week behind them, so it was a learning experience,” he said. “Now we’re looking forward and everyone’s excited for tomorrow.”