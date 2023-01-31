Panthers let tight game at slip away in loss to Bradshaw

A hard-fought game full of lead changes slipped through the fingers of the No. 15 Coconino girls basketball team, which dropped a home game to 23rd-ranked Bradshaw Mountain 40-34 on Monday night.

Tough defense from both teams made for a low-scoring affair with plenty of turnovers. Both offenses were unable to build enough momentum to build a significant lead -- which kept the game within five points for virtually the entire night.

Panthers coach Cassie Schrader said her team played solid defense, but didn’t produce enough scoring to pull out a victory.

“The low scoring tells me that it was a battle of the defenses,” Schrader said. “I thought we played mostly great defense, but (Bradshaw) made better decisions on defense than I’ve seen them make in a couple of weeks. Ultimately, though, we just couldn’t get anything going on offense and Bradshaw played pretty hard-nosed defense, too. They took advantage of our weaknesses and our decision making and I think that was the difference.”

Schrader added that her team’s numerous turnovers were also a deciding factor in the loss, saying that turnovers have “been our downfall lately.” She would like to see more patience and better decision making from Coconino’s offense moving forward.

Even with its turnovers and the game’s thin margin for error, Coconino had multiple chances to change the game’s outcome before the final buzzer sounded. The Panthers started the fourth quarter leading 26-24, and after trading more baskets with Bradshaw held a 30-27 lead with 3:51 remaining. Within a matter of minutes, though, Bradshaw scored six straight points to take a 35-30 lead with under two minutes left -- its biggest lead of the game at that point. A Coconino 3-pointer from sophomore Kalecia Paddock again cut the Bradshaw lead to two, but another four-point run from the Bears quelled any chance of a Coconino win.

Sophomore Aviana Scharfenberger scored a team-high eight points for Coconino in the game, she also pointed to Coconino’s turnovers as one reason for the loss.

“I think they were able to limit their turnovers at some points,” Scharfenberger said. “They were watching their passes and were kind of slowing it down at certain points.”

Senior teammate Lorelei Tessmer, who scored seven points, echoed Scharfenberger and Schrader’s sentiments, saying the team needs to be “smarter with our offense” and should avoid getting stuck mentally during close games. She added that the loss will only serve as motivation as Coconino nears the end of its regular-season schedule.

The loss dropped 4A Conference Coconino to a 10-5 overall record and a 7-3 mark in the Grand Canyon Region standings.

With their playoff hopes potentially hanging in the balance, the Panthers will now turn their attention to their upcoming Thursday home game against Flagstaff.

Tessmer said her team is ready for the challenge, and knows they can compete with Flagstaff after finding some limited success earlier this season in a game Flagstaff won handily.

“We’re ready,” Tessmer said. “We’ve played them once and kept them down in the first quarter, so I think with that we know that we can keep them down the whole game.”