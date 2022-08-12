Panthers have French connection on football team

Cooper and Bridger French, a senior and junior, respectively, on the Coconino football team, have each had their own forms of success. Part of their individual skill comes from their shared bond and willingness to lift the other up.

Cooper was the workhorse running back for the Panthers in 2021. He ran for 1,552 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior.

He is committed to wrestling in college, but has focused his efforts on his final season of football for now.

Bridger turned into a productive member of the Coconino defense his sophomore year, playing as a sort of hybrid safety and linebacker. He recorded an impressive 30 total tackles. His best performance came in an Oct. 22 game against Mingus Union. He tied for the team lead in tackles (9) and the Panthers won, 28-14.

That same day, Cooper broke the school record for rushing yards (354) and found the end zone three times.

Coach Mike Lapsley expects the French brothers to step up their production to even higher levels in the fall.

“Those guys have been working extremely hard. Cooper ended up doing quite a bit of wrestling stuff -- obviously that’s his future -- which made him better. For football, when he came out he didn’t skip a beat athletically. Bridger’s been out here every single day, getting stronger and bigger. Collectively I think they’re going to be good,” Lapsley said.

Both had better do so, because the brothers call themselves “extremely competitive.” Neither lets the other off the hook.

“At home it’s like a war zone sometimes. Everything’s a competition, from who can clean the dishes faster to who can get to practice earlier. Pretty much everything you can think of,” Cooper said.

Lapsley said he’s noticed that, mostly, the pair is helpful toward each other. However, has has noticed they get a little aggressive at points.

“I think it’s kind of unspoken. They’re kind of in a spot where one’s looking at the other and seeing where they’re at,” Lapsley said.

That’s only until the car ride home, though. On the way back from practice or a game, the brothers will discuss that day of football. Usually it’s a positive time, but both admit there is some trash talk if one of the two has a significantly better day or makes a highlight play.

There could also be more fodder soon.

Coconino has not yet gone full-pads at practice, per AIA rules. When they do, both brothers anticipate they will be in a collision at some point. Whoever is standing at the end of it will have some bragging rights.

“There’s only going to be one winner, got to go all-out,” Bridger said.

Mostly, though, the two look up to each other’s abilities. They draw upon each other for motivation.

“He’s someone to look up to. He’s got a lot of great stuff going, and I want to be like that. If he’s up, I’ve got to match it,” Bridger said.

Cooper feels similarly, but he’s got a slightly different role as the big brother.

“I’ll feel something if he gets cheap-shotted maybe, but he’s gotten big,” Cooper said, chuckling while pretending to measure his brother’s arms. “He’s gotten much stronger, so I feel like he can handle himself. Mostly I’m just seeing what big things he does.”

The French brothers are not the only set of siblings on the roster. But their bond and capabilities on the field could help the Panthers obtain another winning season.

“I always pay attention to the relationship they have with each other. They both help their groups be very positive and I think they’re going to pick the guys up around them,” Lapsley said.

Coconino will host Snowflake in a scrimmage on Aug. 26, and is set to open the regular season on Sept. 9 with a home game against Blue Ridge.