A lifelong dream finally became reality for standout Coconino Panthers guard Memphis James.

James officially signed his letter of intent to play basketball for NAIA school Sterling College on Thursday. It was a joyous scene inside the Coconino High School gymnasium as family and friends gathered to watch James begin his transition from mountain living to balling out in America’s heartland in Kansas.

“It’s a special moment for me,” James said.

In his senior season, James impressed on and off the court. He led the team with 17.8 points per game on shooting 47% from the field and 35% from 3-point range. James showed an awareness on the court that put him in situations to succeed. His ability to battle bigger players in the paint allowed for second-chance opportunities, and his quickness is an attribute that any team would like to have.

His skills on the court were put on full display during the Panthers' 2022-2023 season, though his willingness to succeed in the classroom was just as high.

“I take a lot of pride in my education, because both my parents have really pushed me since childhood to care about athletics and education,” James said. “You know, student-athlete, student comes first.”

Sterling College offers an athletic training program that James will be majoring in as he continues his education. The institution also has a master's program in which James can enroll in after he is done playing basketball.

It was the academic draw along with a coaching staff that showed great interest in him as a player that excited James about the possibility of joining a team on the rise.

“Their education really attracted me and the coaches want me to play there, and I’m just looking to develop through the years,” James said. “If I don’t have a big role in my first year, then I’m willing to work hard like I did in high school.”

James took time to appreciate the moment, but his parents were just as excited about their son's future. They have been heavily involved in his career and were very proud of the moment he signed to play at the next level. His father began coaching him when he was in fourth grade and playing at the Prescott YMCA. He continued to train him as a kid and also coached him on club teams with the Flagtown Kings and AZ Unity Flagstaff.

Through the years his parents have had the chance to see him develop as both a player and a person.

“It’s been rewarding. Hard, but rewarding,” James’ father, Jason, said.

Being so close to his son throughout his life, Jason has seen him grow exponentially in his basketball knowledge. His ability to understand and execute schemes on both ends of the courts is an ability that has propelled him to where he is now.

“His IQ for the game, and thinking of the game from a coaches perspective, that’s where I’ve seen huge improvement,” Jason said. “I think that’s going to benefit him greatly at the next level.”

Not many parents get the chance to watch their children grow like James has. His talent as a player and student have rewarded him the opportunity to continue playing on a bigger stage, but it is his parents who are truly rewarded.

“For any athlete coming out of high school, it’s a difficult climb ... for him to accomplish this and take that next step is definitely gratifying,” Jason said.

They have had the opportunity to coach James and his teammate, Ivory Washington, throughout the years and have witnessed the strides that they have made as players. James’ mother, Ophelia, was especially happy.

“It’s so nice to see the boys, what they’ve set out to do and what they’re finally going to get to do,” Ophelia said.

The young guard's talent comes far and few between, but the way he conducted himself throughout high school has created a template for future Coconino student-athletes. He did nearly everything right to put himself in a position to help himself play at a higher level and to help his team.

One trait that Panthers head coach Cooper Elliot saw is that he was never afraid to put in the work. James never missed an open gym and practice. He was also never late.

“Tenacity, ferocity, skill. Those three things are something that he shows every day,” Elliot said. “He’s one of those guys that, at the end of the game, he wants the ball every single time instead of shying away from it. He’s a competitor.”

Elliot also served as one of James’ teachers and developed a good professional working relationship during their time together. As a student James shined brightly, putting in equal the amount of effort in his academics as he did in the gym. His work ethic was unlike any other, but Elliot also said his personality will be greatly missed within the walls of Coconino.

Though he is departing, the opportunity that James has received to play at a four-year college will propel future generations to reach even greater heights.

“He showed what it’s like to win a Grand Canyon Region; that’s not something we take lightly here,” Elliot said, “to show the upcoming guys that it can be done at Coconino, regardless of who we have.”

There is no doubt in Elliot’s mind that the legacy James leaves is one of success.

“I know guys look up to him in the program and are trying to emulate him, and not only achieve what he’s achieving, but going even bigger than that,” Elliot said.

The end of high school is a time to celebrate, but James knows that the hard work is not done. He recognizes that there will always be down time and struggles. College especially always has its fair share of struggles, though perseverance is the key that James sees will push him past any endeavor.

“It’s not always going to go how you imagine or dream of, but at the end of the day you have to look at the glass half full and appreciate what you have and just persevere and always grind through the hard times,” James said.