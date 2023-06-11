The Coconino Panthers girls basketball team is set to return much of its core this season, but is still using the June preseason period to iron its playbook and roster out ahead of winter.

After going 11-8 (8-5 Grand Canyon) last year and reaching the 4A Conference state tournament with a 51-39 win over St. Mary’s in the play-in round in February, the Panthers will have seven of their eight top scorers and likely four of their five regular starters from a season ago back on the court come late November.

Still, as the offseason work progresses, there still is much to figure out. In the eyes of Panthers coach Cassie Schrader, that’s a positive thing.

“There’s a bunch of opportunities to step up,” she said.

One role that will need filling is that of the team captain and top-scoring player, 2023 graduate Lorelei Tessmer. The senior averaged team highs in points (10.6), rebounds (4.8) and steals (2.9), and was named to the Grand Canyon Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Her production will likely be replaced by committee, with several Panthers aiming to chip in more.

But Schrader understands some of the other girls need to become the vocal leaders.

“(Seniors) Aubrae (Laughter) and Kaelin (Lee) are the two that have been on the varsity team the longest. They know what to expect. Even last year they stepped into leadership roles. I bring a lot of girls back, but I’m expecting them to have the will to be who we look to,” Schrader said.

Because of the experienced roster, Coconino has little to work on in its team chemistry. Schrader said the girls are all willing to share the ball well and know where their teammates like to play.

Now the goal is to develop individual skills -- which should allow the girls to excel as part of the team.

Coconino is going to be one of the smaller squads in the Grand Canyon Region again. Unless an unexpected tall player shows up the first day of practice, there will be a height discrepancy on many nights.

So with an offense that primarily utilizes perimeter play and transition offense, if the Panthers can make solid decisions with the basketball, they will have a chance to compete against most teams in the conference.

Checking out Coconino vs Ganado girls basketball today in an exhibition tournament pic.twitter.com/rYMRu4YOvJ — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) June 10, 2023

If not, though, it could be a long road ahead this summer.

That was made clear Saturday in a 52-22 loss to Ganado at an exhibition tournament in Flagstaff. Rather than playing an assertive style, the Panthers played almost too unselfishly and gave the ball away several times, allowing for easy baskets for the Hornets.

In its best moments , the Panthers got the ball inside to senior Sara McCabe around the foul line, and she would turn around for open midrange jumpers or pass out to the perimeter.

That type of style works best when the players are confident in their own ability to play within the system.

“We have a lot of girls who like to get their teammates involved -- which is good,” Schrader said. “But when we go against a good team like that, they have to be aggressive when they have the basketball. I want them to be more confident rather than oversharing the ball and turning it over.”

The loss, the Panthers hope, is a teaching tool.

Coconino struggled against the zone.

There’s no need for panic, especially several months ahead of the actual start to the season. Regardless of either positive or negative results in summer play, the Panthers have proven that they will figure out a style that works when real play begins. In three full seasons under Schrader, the Panthers have made at least the play-in round.

So, as always, if June is used to learn, Coconino will take some of the lessons from the past few weeks into the future.

“I think that, because we’re playing a lot of games that don’t necessarily count for anything, this is a chance to work at a lot of stuff,” Schrader said.

Coconino will continue to practice and play exhibition games throughout the month. The regular season begins Nov. 27 with a home game against Greenway.