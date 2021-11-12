Panthers football keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Flagstaff

The Coconino Panthers could not completely control their own destiny, but likely kept their football playoff hopes alive Friday with a 26-7 victory over the Flagstaff Eagles at the Walkup Skydome in both teams’ regular season finale.

Ranked No. 18 heading into the game -- with two squads atop the 4A Conference currently slotted to move into the Open playoff -- and vying to keep a spot in the 16-team postseason, the Panthers needed a win to have any chance of moving on.

Until the playoff brackets are announced Saturday morning, there is no way to confirm that Coconino’s season will keep going, but coach Mike Lapsley said he was encouraged by the team’s effort either way.

“Right now I’m just kind of engulfed in the moment. I’d love to see us there, and we want to be there. It’s still our goal this year to get there, so I’m going to be very proud of them either way, but we’ll see what happens now,” he said.

Despite the 19-point margin in the final score, Coconino’s win against its bitter crosstown rival did not come easy. The Panthers and Eagles traded defensive stops throughout the first quarter, with both defensive lines clogging holes and taking away the other’s ability to move the ball with any consistency.