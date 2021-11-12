Panthers football keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Flagstaff

The Coconino Panthers could not completely control their own destiny, but likely kept their football playoff hopes alive Friday with a 26-7 victory over the Flagstaff Eagles at the Walkup Skydome in both teams’ regular season finale.
Ranked No. 18 heading into the game -- with two squads atop the 4A Conference currently slotted to move into the Open playoff -- and vying to keep a spot in the 16-team postseason, the Panthers needed a win to have any chance of moving on.
Until the playoff brackets are announced Saturday morning, there is no way to confirm that Coconino’s season will keep going, but coach Mike Lapsley said he was encouraged by the team’s effort either way.
“Right now I’m just kind of engulfed in the moment. I’d love to see us there, and we want to be there. It’s still our goal this year to get there, so I’m going to be very proud of them either way, but we’ll see what happens now,” he said.
Despite the 19-point margin in the final score, Coconino’s win against its bitter crosstown rival did not come easy. The Panthers and Eagles traded defensive stops throughout the first quarter, with both defensive lines clogging holes and taking away the other’s ability to move the ball with any consistency.
The teams traded punts for the first four possessions, until late in the second quarter the Panthers started to drive. Sophomore quarterback Enoch Watson hit senior Andy Ruiz on a pass for a first down, and the Panthers began running the ball effectively. Coconino finished its long drive with a touchdown run by senior Jonathan Jaramillo to go up 7-0 with just 25 seconds left in the first half.
“I felt our momentum start to increase, and as we kept making more big plays and scored, Flag High kept going down and having more troubles after another,” Jaramillo said.
Junior Tyler Ragan intercepted a pass from Flagstaff senior quarterback Bodie Maier’s Hail Mary attempt in the final seconds of the second quarter, and the Panthers held the 7-0 lead at halftime.
The Panthers continued to play well offensively, as Watson hit Ruiz for a 58-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the second half to go up 13-0.
“We saw some stuff happening out there with the corners and how they were playing. I’ve got to compliment our staff, because we made some adjustments at half, we talked about some different looks and the kids bought in and executed,” Lapsley said.
Meanwhile the Panthers kept up their defensive pressure, stuffing the Eagles regularly at the line of scrimmage.
“They’re a great running team, and that was our goal all week, to stop the run. Our coaches put us in a great position, and we’re always there to help out the offense,” said Coconino senior linebacker Jonathan Padilla. “Defense has always been a big emphasis ever since I was a sophomore and once coach (Dalton) Schwetz got here. It’s just always been us grinding.”
The Eagles took some momentum back by forcing a turnover on downs in their own end. On fourth down and five, junior defensive lineman Anthony Hill made a tackle to give Flagstaff the ball back.
On the first play from scrimmage, Flagstaff got its lone explosive offensive play, as senior running back Marcus Salcido took a long carry in for a touchdown.
The Panthers responded with another long drive, finishing with a 14-yard run by junior running back Cooper French to give Coconino a 19-7 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Eagles just could not climb back in the game from there, despite a level of effort coach Sean Manning was proud of.
“They fought as hard as they could for as long as they could, and tried to get the momentum on that trap run with Marcus. We got a stop defensively and were down just 19-7 and were kind of within reach,” Manning said.
Coconino was happy to keep playing solid defense and running the ball and clock from there, though. The Eagles had the ball with 3 minutes left, down just 12, but turned possession over on downs. The Panthers added a game-sealing touchdown on a run by sophomore Ryker Patten with 1:35 left in the game, and celebrated the rivalry victory mere plays later.
Flagstaff finished the season 4-6 (1-4 Grand Canyon) and fell in each of their final six games. Manning said he is already thinking about next year, and how he can utilize the returning talent.
“We’re going to emphasize the weight room really hard this offseason. We’ve been the smaller team throughout the entire 10 games, and we’ve got to change that. We know that we’ve got great athletes, now we just need to put some mass on them and equal the playing field,” Manning said.
Coconino’s win snaps a two-game losing skid and pushes its record to 5-3 (3-2 Grand Canyon) with its best overall effort in several weeks.
“To be able to perform the way we did today, it shows how good our team truly can be,” Jaramillo said.
“It’s good to get back into the win column after a couple losses and get a positive mindset heading into playoffs,” added Padilla.