Panthers football back on track, ready to host Prescott Friday

Whether Jaramillo returns Friday or not, French will continue to be a mainstay in the backfield for his team. Through three games he totaled 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns, both team highs.

Lapsley said he has been impressed with French’s ability this season.

“He’s one of the hardest runners we’ve got. He takes pride in not going down by one man, and I think you can see that in the game, taking two or three guys with him. He also takes pride in blocking -- which is a big thing that I value coming out of the backfield,” Lapsley said.

French credited the offensive scheme and teammates for his success partially, but admitted it was quite fun to get a lion’s share of the carries and be relied upon against the Volunteers.

“We always lean on each other to make plays and do our job, but last game was definitely a blast,” he said.

He said the offense, when it is humming, is “like a party” in which everyone is supporting and cheering each other on. In Coconino’s last outing, however, it took until the third quarter to start the party.