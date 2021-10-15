Panthers fall to Prescott in overtime

However, with 28 seconds left, Coconino forced a fumble, and Ruiz fell on it to give the Panthers the ball back and keep their hopes alive.

“One of the things we preach in practice every day on defense is get that ball out. One of the guys secures the tackle, the second one comes in and punches it out. And it’s a fistfight for who gets the ball, and we just got it,” Ruiz said.

Things got ugly for the Panthers in overtime though. Coconino was tackled for a loss of seven yards on second down, threw an incomplete pass on third down and missed a field goal on fourth down. Prescott needed any type of score to win.

The Badgers ran the ball three straight times with Leopold. The third was a one-yard score to walk off the field with a victory. The loss breaks Coconino’s streak of 16 consecutive home wins. Leopold said the victory was monumental for the Badgers.

“We’ve been trying to beat Coco multiple years now. And they’ve been a solid team for many years. We’ve got a great program and this is a big win for us emotionally,” he said.