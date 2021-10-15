Panthers fall to Prescott in overtime

The No. 3 Coconino Panthers football team, despite a career performance from junior running back Cooper French, fell 34-28 in overtime to No. 6 Prescott in Flagstaff on Friday.
French ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns -- both career highs -- but the Badgers were also solid in the run game. Prescott outgained Coconino in rush yards, 262 to 234, led by junior running back Cody Leopold’s 130 and two scores, including the game winning touchdown in overtime.
“We run the ball a lot, and we were confident we’d win that game,” Leopold said.
Coconino started the game fast. After scoring just two points in the first half of their previous game -- a 29-10 win over Lee Williams -- the Panthers forced a three and out on Prescott’s opening drive, and French ran 44 yards for a touchdown on Coconino’s first play from scrimmage to take an 8-0 lead.
However, Prescott began to move the ball much better on the second drive. The offensive line started to get a better push, and junior Jake Wright caught a nine-yard touchdown pass to trim Coconino’s lead to 8-7 midway through the period.
Following a punt on the Panther’s next drive and a recovered fumble in Badgers territory, French finished off another drive with a touchdown on a four-yard run. He had 91 yards and two scores in the first quarter.
From there, though, Coconino struggled the rest of the first half. Leopold scored his first touchdown on a one-yard run early in the second quarter.
The Panthers offense stalled at that point. The Badgers were dominating at the line of scrimmage, and the crew of running backs could not find holes to make big gains. The teams went into halftime tied 14-14. Coach Mike Lapsley said the Panthers were just not doing the simple things correctly, such as blocking.
“I think overall it was fundamentals. I have always believed in it. And when you lack that sometimes it’s tough to do things you want to do,” he said.
The third quarter was even. Both teams marched down the field and scored touchdowns.
Prescott took a 28-21 lead with 5:50 left in the game on a 20-yard touchdown by senior Cervando Vega. Needing a score to tie, Coconino marched down the field, with a completed pass from sophomore Enoch Watson to senior Andy Ruiz -- the first completed pass of the game to that point -- as well as several physical runs. French scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a five-yard rush to tie the score at 28-28 with just 2:29 remaining.
Prescott looked satisfied at first with draining the clock and allowing the game to go to overtime. However, the Badgers pulled out a trick play on third down and seven from their own end of the field. A double pass led the Badgers to Coconino’s 24-yard line with just 55 seconds to play. From there, the Badgers attempted to run and drain more time before a potential game-winning field goal.
However, with 28 seconds left, Coconino forced a fumble, and Ruiz fell on it to give the Panthers the ball back and keep their hopes alive.
“One of the things we preach in practice every day on defense is get that ball out. One of the guys secures the tackle, the second one comes in and punches it out. And it’s a fistfight for who gets the ball, and we just got it,” Ruiz said.
Things got ugly for the Panthers in overtime though. Coconino was tackled for a loss of seven yards on second down, threw an incomplete pass on third down and missed a field goal on fourth down. Prescott needed any type of score to win.
The Badgers ran the ball three straight times with Leopold. The third was a one-yard score to walk off the field with a victory. The loss breaks Coconino’s streak of 16 consecutive home wins. Leopold said the victory was monumental for the Badgers.
“We’ve been trying to beat Coco multiple years now. And they’ve been a solid team for many years. We’ve got a great program and this is a big win for us emotionally,” he said.
Sitting at 3-1 and 1-1 in the Grand Canyon region, Ruiz said the Panthers would allow the loss to sting a little for one night. It is the first region loss for him and the other Coconino seniors in their varsity careers. However, he believes it is a moment the Panthers will look back on to motivate them the rest of the season.
“It’s one of those things that is going to burn in us and get better,” he said. “I think we’re pretty sound. This is a good lesson for us to push us forward a little bit more.”
Coconino, (3-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon) will host No. 34 Mingus Union (2-5, 0-2 Grand Canyon) in their final home game of the regular season next Friday.