Panthers fall in shutout at Bradshaw Mountain

Ahead of Coconino’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Lapsley told Ortiz -- in at tight end on offense -- to block a different hole than usual on a running play. The plan worked, as French ran behind solid blocking and recorded a 55-yard gain. It was the Panthers’ best offensive play of the night.

“Coach Lapsley is a really good coach, and whenever he tells me to do something I do it, and it always works. And that’s the reason why it went that many yards. It was wide-open,” Ortiz said.

However, that would be as Coconino got to scoring. The Panthers fumbled the ball away again two plays later.

The Panthers’ defense continued its solid play, holding the Bears to short drives and getting the ball back.

“The defense came into this game ready to play. They knew what to expect, that they were going to run the football. They did a great job of containing and trying to give our offense a chance, but just fell short,” Lapsley said.

But, as it had in the first half, Coconino’s offense stalled again. Even with plays changing on the fly, the Bears dominated in the trenches and kept the Panthers from making significant gains.