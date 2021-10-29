Panthers fall in shutout at Bradshaw Mountain

The No. 19 Bradshaw Mountain Bears recorded their second shutout against a Flagstaff-area opponent in as many games Friday, as they defeated the No. 8 Coconino Panthers 14-0 in Prescott Valley.
Coconino’s defense was solid most of the night, and did not allow any points in the final three quarters. However, the Panthers offense could not sustain drives long enough to score and challenge the Bears, who took an early lead and held on throughout the contest.
“We shot ourselves in the foot offensively. I don’t know how many turnovers we had. But they won the line of scrimmage, they played harder and they wanted it more,” Coconino coach Mike Lapsley said.
The Panthers dug themselves into a hole early. They received the opening kick, and were driving toward Bradshaw Mountain’s side of the field with several consecutive solid runs. They fumbled the ball away, though, and the Bears got the ball in Coconino’s territory.
They capitalized, scoring on a short run play to take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
On the next drive, Coconino’s offense stalled again. The Panthers punted.
Bradshaw Mountain put together a long drive, including two first-down passes to the sidelines. The Panthers forced the Bears into a fourth down in the red zone, and appeared to force a turnover on downs on an incomplete pass. However, a pass interference call gave the Bears a first down.
Then, the Panthers fought to get the Bears to another fourth down, this time two yards out from the end zone. Bradshaw Mountain got just enough push to punch the ball in for another score, taking a 14-0 lead right before the end of the quarter.
On the ensuing drive, the Panthers put together a couple consecutive first downs, coming off solid runs from junior running back Cooper French. But, as the two prior drives had, Coconino’s offense stalled. It turned the ball over on downs at Bradshaw Mountain’s 40-yard line.
Finally, luck went the Panthers’ way, at least for a play.
The Panthers forced a fumble on a Bradshaw Mountain run. Senior defensive lineman Matias Ortiz recovered it to give the Panthers possession in the Bears end again. It looked like the spark the defense needed in order to stop giving up points.
“I think our defense definitely stepped up,” Ortiz said of that moment.
But, after marching the ball down to the red zone, Coconino turned it over on downs again, surrendering the ball without scoring.
The teams traded possessions for the rest of the quarter, and the Bears held the same 14-0 lead at halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Panthers defense forced a quick Bears punt on the first possession.
Ahead of Coconino’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Lapsley told Ortiz -- in at tight end on offense -- to block a different hole than usual on a running play. The plan worked, as French ran behind solid blocking and recorded a 55-yard gain. It was the Panthers’ best offensive play of the night.
“Coach Lapsley is a really good coach, and whenever he tells me to do something I do it, and it always works. And that’s the reason why it went that many yards. It was wide-open,” Ortiz said.
However, that would be as Coconino got to scoring. The Panthers fumbled the ball away again two plays later.
The Panthers’ defense continued its solid play, holding the Bears to short drives and getting the ball back.
“The defense came into this game ready to play. They knew what to expect, that they were going to run the football. They did a great job of containing and trying to give our offense a chance, but just fell short,” Lapsley said.
But, as it had in the first half, Coconino’s offense stalled again. Even with plays changing on the fly, the Bears dominated in the trenches and kept the Panthers from making significant gains.
“If we don’t stay on blocks, and we’re not physical, and we’re not good on the line of scrimmage, then we could have the prettiest playbook known to man, but if you don’t execute, none of it works,” Lapsley said.
Coconino had the ball again in the fourth quarter, and again were turned over on downs. With about eight minutes left, the Bears ran consecutive rushing plays, winding the clock down. They knelt the ball on Coconino’s 2-yard line on the final play to seal the win.
Coconino’s loss drops its record to 4-2 (2-2 Grand Canyon) with two games remaining, while the Bears move to 5-3 (3-1 Grand Canyon) and may find themselves in the top 16 in the next 4A conference rankings.
With two games remaining, Coconino is still in prime position to reach the playoffs. As they have shown at points this season, they can play dominating football. Ortiz believes that if they play up to their standard they are still a tough out.
“I still believe we’re a team that can go all the way. We just need to get better step-by-step,” he said.
The Panthers will travel to play the No. 12 Lake Havasu Knights (5-2, 3-0 Southwest) next Friday.