Panthers fall, 4-1, in deceptively-close home match to Deer Valley

The Coconino Panthers beach volleyball team fell, 4-1, at home to Deer Valley on Monday in a match that had several close individual scores. Three of the Panthers’ four losses came in three-set matches.

“It’s a bit disappointing because I felt like we could have won a lot of those and didn’t pull it out,” co-coach Scott Dendy said.

The Panthers (1-2, 0-0 Section IV) battled the cold, wind and a tough Deer Valley team that is likely bound for the playoffs.

Each of Coconino’s three-set matches played out in similar fashion. At court No.s 1, 2 and 3 they fell in the first set, tied up the match with a win in the second and ultimately fell in a 15-point tiebreaker.

Coconino is an extremely young squad, with few returning starters from last year’s squad that went 12-0 in the regular season and reached the Division II quarterfinals. Some of that youth played out in Deer Valley’s favor.

“We’re very inexperienced, and that showed,” Coconino co-coach Greta Hannemann said. “But we saw improvement from one set to the next, and they’re learning. But I thought that there were times where we gave ourselves an opportunity but couldn’t finish.”

The Panthers and Skyhawks split the first two matches, as the No. 5 squad, Maraya Sedillo and Ava Gray, fell 21-18, 21-19 and No. 4 Lucy Steigler and Rhyen Hannemann won 20-22, 21-15, 15-8 in Coconino’s lone match victory.

The No. 5 pair was outmatched early, struggling to play consistently with gusts of wind and solid balls from the Skyhawks. Deer Valley led the whole first set, closing it out on a shrewd bump short to the right side. The Panthers also trailed late, 19-16, in the second set before tying it at 19-19. However, Deer Valley closed out the match with two straight points to take a 1-0 overall lead.

Steigler and Hannemann also fell in the first set. They played well throughout, even earning a pair of set-points at 20-18. However, the Skyhawks won a point and served three consecutive aces to steal the set.

“It just was, ‘Forget about this one, let’s move on,’ and keep going,” Steigler said.

“We had to be positive and just let that one go, even though it was hard,” added Rhyen Hannemann.

The Panthers played a much more confident style in the second and third sets. They ran ahead in the second and were virtually unchallenged in the tiebreaker to close out the match.

“I feel like our serves were a lot better in the second and we also started talking more,” Steigler said.

“And our ball control was way better, too, when we started figuring out the other team a little more,” her partner added.

Pair No. 3 Hannah Cody and Eiley Palmer fell 16-21, 21-15, 15-10, pair No. 2 Reese DoBosh and Cate Clifton fell 16-21, 21-17, 15-12 to effectively clinch the match for Deer Valley and pair No. 1 Elyce Palmer and Hope Williamson fell 21-14, 17-21, 15-10 to close out play.

The Panthers will continue to play a tough schedule. Greta Hannemann said, despite the loss, that Coconino had much to build on.

“I think it’s encouraging moving forward to know they can step up and compete,” she said.

Rhyen Hannemann added that she has already seen growth from many of her Panthers teammates early in the season.

“It’s a learning curve because we lost so many girls from last year. And we’re learning and growing throughout the season, and we can use that to improve more,” she said.

Coconino will visit Northwest Christian in Phoenix on Wednesday.

