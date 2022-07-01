 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Panthers, Eagles play exhibition game to end summer basketball period

Coconino and Flagstaff's boys basketball teams ended the 2022 June team session with a crosstown rivalry exhibition game at Coconino High School on Thursday.

The two teams, after graduating several quality seniors, used the summer period to improve and build chemistry with their new rosters.

The Panthers won, 46-23, in the final game before both teams get back together in several months ahead of the winter season. The regular season begins in late November, and the rivals are scheduled to meet for the first time in January of 2023.

