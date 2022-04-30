Panthers cruise past first round with solid defense, homers

Solid pitching, defense and some timely home runs kept Coconino softball’s season alive Saturday, as the No. 5 Panthers defeated No. 12 Pueblo in the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs.

Down 1-0, the Panthers scored five runs in the third inning to take a major lead. Four of them came on a grand slam from junior KodyLynn Watson, who hit a deep shot to center field that the crowd knew was out the moment it came off her bat.

“I’ve been struggling a lot dipping my back shoulder, but my approach to the plate was that the first good strike I see, I’m going for it. And I knew she was pitching a lot of first-pitch strikes so I just jumped at the first pitch. There was a lot of adrenaline. It was crazy,” she said.

Her home run changed the game for Coconino offensively. Manager Kimberly Dennis said it altered the players’ approach at the plate.

“We weren’t being very disciplined at. And Marissa Rodriguez went up there with a great disciplined at-bat, and we followed it with two singles. And then Kody was just ready for it,” she said. “It was huge at that moment, because they had challenged us and gotten a run and a couple hits off of Kaitlyn. And we weren’t being very disciplined, so it was a huge hit because it changed some of that.”

Two batters later, sophomore Hanna Thornsley hit a solo home run to push the lead to 5-1. Freshman Kaitlyn Tso hit another solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead they would never squander.

Tso also pitched a complete game, giving up just one run and striking out 10 batters. Five of the strikeouts came in the final two innings. Beside the Warriors’ RBI triple in the top of the second inning, Tso had control at the mound for he majority of the game, especially late.

“She settled in a little bit, and getting the lead helped. But obviously we had faith in her the whole way,” Dennis said.

Coconino got solid offensive games from its whole lineup. Eight of the nine starting batters reached base at least once.

The Panthers had a chance to extend their lead late, with runners on second and third base in the bottom of the sixth inning. They stranded the runners, though Pueblo never truly threatened to score in the final innings.

Having scored enough to win comfortably, Watson said she was happy with the overall effort. But she said the Panthers need to be better at executing offensively.

“I think we struggle with base running a lot, and that’s the biggest thing,” she said.

“But when you hit homers you don’t need the base runners,” she added, chuckling.

The Panthers (16-3, 10-2 Grand Canyon) will play at No. 4 Paradise Honors in Surprise on Tuesday. After advancing past the first round, the tournament now becomes double-elimination. But, Dennis said playing well against Paradise Honors will take another great game.

“This is season two. It doesn’t matter what we did in season one because anybody can beat anybody from here on out,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0