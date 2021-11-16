Panthers cross country a family affair

The Coconino Panthers girls cross country team won the cross country Division III state championship race on Saturday, claiming team gold for the first time in program history.
The victory came, in part, due to the familial relationships the Panthers coaching staff creates with the athletes and local running community. And at the reins of the program there is a literal family tie.
Head coach Shannon Taylor is flanked on staff by her father, Tsosie Taylor, and her son, Taylor Taliman. The state title came as a culmination of many years of effort from the group.
“It’s a long time coming. We work hard for it every year, and always being the bridesmaid, finally it happened and it’s surreal,” Tsosie said.
The Coconino girls program was runner-ups at the state meet in 2020, 2017, 2016 and 1976.
“I still get teary-eyed thinking about it. And just seeing the kids in the hallways these past two days has been amazing. It’s something we’ve all collectively wanted for so many years, for every sibling and every athlete we’ve had,” added Shannon.
Each of the three coaches are Coconino graduates.
Tsosie Taylor was part of the Panthers’ third-ever graduating class in the 1970s, with Shannon in the middle, and Taliman graduated in 2019.
After a successful high school and college running career at Northern Arizona University, Tsosie became a volunteer coach at Coconino in 1995. Shannon remembers hearing stories about her father’s accomplishments as an athlete and coach all throughout her life. But, until her son started running, she never envisioned herself as a coach. It was her dad’s thing.
The sport was always a family tradition, almost embedded into the family's DNA.
“Navajos are supposed get up in the morning and run to the east to greet the sun, so it’s very much a part of our culture. I remember being a kindergartner, going to the park and running two miles. And I remember taking Taylor as a little kid and he’d run. So it’s part of who we are as a family,” Shannon said.
When Taliman began running with a youth team in middle school, Shannon volunteered to help out. When he entered high school, she kept on the coaching path, signing up to volunteer for the cross country team in his freshman year. She eventually took over as head coach his junior year, and saw her son go to the state meet several times.
“She asked me if I was OK with her being the coach, and it was like she was still babying me, but I said, ‘Yeah, I guess,’” Taliman said, chuckling.
Taliman had always been interested in coaching, having gone to practices with Tsosie since he was a kid. When Shannon offered him a role following his graduation in 2019, the decision was an easy “yes.”
He said the trio’s relationships have grown since being on staff together. Most Sundays after church, the family gets together, and often the conversation merges into talk of times in recent races, workout plans and more. Taliman joked that it is often hard to talk about anything else other than running.
“It’s been a lot of fun getting to see different sides of each other, working together and bouncing ideas off each other and finding the different ways to impact the kids,” Taliman said.
“It’s awesome to have the family involved. We all have the same goal and help each other in different ways. We each have our expertise, so to speak. Mine would be in the running part, because I’ve been doing that for almost a lifetime. Shannon’s got the mom role, and Taylor’s been brought aboard, and we’re nurturing him and getting him on track in the field,” Tsosie added.
Their familiar aspect has crossed over to the athletes they coach, too. Shannon works full time in the school as the Native American Academic Advisor, so even outside of practice she sees many of her athletes on campus.
She said many of the runners -- both on the cross country team and on the track and field team she is the head coach of -- refer to the staff as family.
“A lot of the kids call me ‘Coach Mom’ all the time, like I’ve kind of taken on a mom role because I’m the coach but I’m also here at the school. And in Navajo we call Tsosie ‘Cheii’, which means grandfather, so they see him as that,” Shannon said.
And that family chemistry extends not just on the team, Shannon said, but to the entire local running community. She said she has received numerous phone calls and texts of congratulations from the administrative staff at Coconino, coaches of teams Coconino competed against in the past and even some from schools on local reservations. They understand what an accomplishment winning the state title means not just for the team, but Flagstaff-area running in total.
The family also knows that winning a state championship -- along with the Coconino boys team that surprised the state by finishing ninth overall after barely skating in with an eighth-place finish in sectionals -- is not the end goal, either.
They want the Panthers to continue to compete hard and succeed in life in and outside of running.
The sport has offered each of the family so much in their lives. They want to simply imbue that onto the current Panthers runners.
“Cross country was such a big experience in my life, relationships I even have to this day, so I wanted to give the same experience to the younger kids and show them what running can mean,” Taliman said.