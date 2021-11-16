Panthers cross country a family affair

He said the trio’s relationships have grown since being on staff together. Most Sundays after church, the family gets together, and often the conversation merges into talk of times in recent races, workout plans and more. Taliman joked that it is often hard to talk about anything else other than running.

“It’s been a lot of fun getting to see different sides of each other, working together and bouncing ideas off each other and finding the different ways to impact the kids,” Taliman said.

“It’s awesome to have the family involved. We all have the same goal and help each other in different ways. We each have our expertise, so to speak. Mine would be in the running part, because I’ve been doing that for almost a lifetime. Shannon’s got the mom role, and Taylor’s been brought aboard, and we’re nurturing him and getting him on track in the field,” Tsosie added.

Their familiar aspect has crossed over to the athletes they coach, too. Shannon works full time in the school as the Native American Academic Advisor, so even outside of practice she sees many of her athletes on campus.

She said many of the runners -- both on the cross country team and on the track and field team she is the head coach of -- refer to the staff as family.