With the typical summer routine underway, the Gary Cook era has begun for the Coconino Panthers football team.

Hired as head coach this offseason after several decades of coaching at different levels, Cook has been impressed with his new team as it goes through June workouts.

Coach Cook speaks to his team after an exhibition against Mingus. It’s his first summer with the team after being hired in the offseason pic.twitter.com/qtL0vYwHtC — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) June 21, 2023

He also has the benefit of feeling like he didn’t have to come into a program that needed a full overhaul, thanks to several good years of coaching from Mike Lapsley before he retired in the winter.

“I have gone into a lot of different jobs over 40 years, and almost all of them were turnaround situations,” Cook said. “This has been radically different. It’s been way easier for me, and the kids have embraced it. I give Mike Lapsley a lot of credit for that.”

What is changing is the offense the Panthers will run. That’s even more obvious in summer, as the team takes part in 7-on-7 passing competitions and learns the playbook.

Simply put, Cook likes to pass. His goal is not truly a spread offense, but one with several receivers on the edges and a tight end or two either blocking or running routes that allow a mobile quarterback such as incoming junior Colton Buckingham to maneuver and make plays.

This style differs from the run-heavy approach Coconino took the last few seasons to great success. That doesn’t mean that the current Panthers will shy from the run, though.

The Panthers will also have a sizable offensive line, and a few running backs that will look to break off big plays on handoffs. The top returning back from last season is incoming senior Bridger French, who rushed for 518 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. He stepped up late in the season, too, carrying the ball well as his brother -- 2023 graduate Cooper French -- suffered an ankle injury in the second half of the 2022 campaign.

“I am excited because I think we have a chance to have true balance where we’re physical in the running game and also get the ball down the field,” Cook said.

He added: “I think the skill guys will be able to express themselves.”

That transition started during this period in which the Panthers have played 7-on-7 contests. Coconino faced off in an exhibition against Mingus Union at Cromer Stadium Tuesday. Score was not kept, but the Panthers had several moments in which the offense looked sharp.

The day also served to help the players better understand their expectations.

“He’s just helping players a lot technically. You can see the improvement,” Buckingham said.

Defensively, Coconino will likely play a similar style to what it’s done in the past few years. Cook still has yet to meet individually with each of the players and coaches, due to his late hire and the seemingly endless snow during what would have been the normal spring period a few months ago.

The top returning defensive player, statistically, is also Bridger French. His 69 tackles were second on the team in 2022, and are the best of any player back on this year’s squad.

Incoming senior Prayer Young-Blackgoat was next with 43.

Though it’s more of a time to focus on offense, the time spent playing 7 on 7 has a few defensive benefits. That’s especially true for the secondary.

“Tonight, for example, we just really concentrated on base coverages that aren’t necessarily going to be what we would play against that team if we were game planning in the season. We’re just trying to work on basic skills,” Cook said Tuesday after playing the Marauders. “Here, you’ve got three or four seconds to throw, and you know it’s never like that in a game. But you can learn some things, even though you have to take it with a grain of salt.”

It’s still early in the process, but the players appear excited about the direction of the team.

“We all like the new coach a lot, so I think it’s going to be a good year,” Buckingham said.

Coconino will continue to train throughout the summer. Its first game of the regular season is scheduled for Aug. 25 at home against Carl Hayden.