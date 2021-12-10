Panthers boys, Eagles girls advance in Pepsi Holiday Tournament

The Coconino boys and Flagstaff girls basketball teams won their respective quarterfinal games in Flagstaff High School’s Pepsi Holiday Tournament Friday night, advancing to Saturday’s semifinals.

In the first of the two games, the Panthers boys defeated San Tan Charter 66-31 behind a great scoring night from guard Rufus Rusholme Cobb and solid team defense.

The Panthers started strong, using the roster’s quickness to create steals and sharing the ball offensively. Rusholme Cobb had eight of his game-high 20 points in the first eight minutes, as Coconino took a 21-13 lead. It was one of the Panthers’ best collective efforts through a quarter in the young season.

“We’re pretty new to each other, and we’re pretty raw as a team with just five games. But we can be a really good team, but we’ve just got to keep getting used to each other and get better like that,” Rusholme Cobb said.

The Panthers kept attacking the paint in the second quarter, and though the offense slowed a bit they maintained their lead. Rusholme Cobb hit a 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer and Coconino led 36-21 at the break after allowing just eight points in the second quarter.

Then Coconino fully turned up their defensive effort in the second half.

“We knew they were going to come out hard. They were physical and they were bumping us, and we knew that if we wanted to finish the game out we had to play good defense,” Rusholme Cobb said.

Coconino allowed just 10 points in the second half, including just two in the final quarter, while scoring 30 to win the game with a mercy rule running clock.

Coach Mike Moran said he was proud of not just the defensive effort, but the Panthers’ rebounding against a tall, lengthy San Tan Charter squad.

“You can play great defense, but if you don’t block out rebounding the ball, you’re wasting your time. We talk about keeping the other team to one shot, and I thought we did a great job of that tonight,” Moran said.

The Panthers will play Saturday in the semifinals for a chance at the tournament’s title game. They were set to compete with the winner of Arizona Lutheran and Pima, who would play

Eagles 68, Hawks 31

The Flagstaff girls took the court next, defeating Highland in their quarterfinal game with a resounding defensive effort as well. It controlled the game from beginning to end, with the result never in question.

The Eagles started the game with a 9-0 run and never looked back. Like they have all season, they forced several steals, leading to easy transition baskets on the other end. Highland was unable to even bring the ball down the court without an Eagles player or two in their face making dribbling difficult.

Meanwhile, Flagstaff shot well offensively, even from their set half-court offense. The Eagles led 50-11 at halftime, led by 13 points from guard Alyssa Harris.

In the second half, coach Ty Johnson was able to sit his starters. They played the first minute of the third quarter, but rested the remainder of the contest. With two games coming up Saturday in a potential title run, fresh legs will be at a premium.

“It was just important for us to come out and play hard from the beginning, how we’re capable of playing. I wanted us to establish a rhythm, to have some continuity so that knowing forward we know what is expected,” Johnson said. “And then it’s always nice when you build that type of lead to be able to go deep into your bench.”

The Eagles kept up the pressure, even with their reserves playing nearly the entire second half. With a running mercy clock in the fourth quarter, the reserves allowed just 20 points through two quarters.

Their effort was something Johnson has focused on, and he said it will be a catalyst for the team moving forward.

“We expect that level of competitiveness from everybody. We dressed out 16 players today, so we expect that from 1 to 16, and you saw that,” he said.

The Eagles will face Sedona Red Rock in the semifinals on Saturday morning.

