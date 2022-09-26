Panthers beat Panthers as Coconino volleyball sweeps Peoria

Coconino proved to be the superior Panthers volleyball team Monday night, sweeping Peoria 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 at Coconino High School.

Coconino wins 3rd set 25-19 and sweeps Peoria pic.twitter.com/4CWFM5Hec8 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 27, 2022

Coconino (5-4, 3-2 Grand Canyon) won its second regular season match and pushed its record over. 500 with the victory. Coach Serena Wallace has tinkered with the lineup throughout the first half of the season, and Monday's iteration seemed to work particularly well.

“I’m trying to give opportunities, as many as I can. We’re still trying to figure out what our strongest lineup is, and every night that can change. But we’re trying different rotations so that we’re prepared for any situation. Today it worked out,” Wallace said.

One of the changes was Coconino’s need to slip their attacks over and around the tall Peoria players. Peoria boasted a tremendous pair of tall middle blockers in sisters Brittany and Michelle Kogbara, who both towered over anybody on the other side of the net. Swings right up the middle often came right back down on Coconino’s side, forcing a few adjustments that Coconino proved it could make. Coconino had to play with finesse rather than straight-on power from its hitters, finding corners on swings or lofting the ball over the top.

“We definitely can’t run tight sets with a huge block like that, and we wanted to focus on swinging high hands so that we’re not swinging low into their palms,” Wallace said.

Coconino took the first set easily. The two teams traded points to 4-4 before sophomore Ava Gray won eight consecutive points on her serve to take a 12-4 lead. Coconino cruised the rest of the way to take a 1-0 overall lead.

Ava Gray with an excellent dive to keep the point alive, and Coconino wins the first set 25-14 pic.twitter.com/rLk7rLQksL — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 27, 2022

“Serving just gives our team so much momentum, and runs like that help us get ahead,” she said.

In the second set, the teams traded points most of the way. Peoria took an 18-16 lead, but Coconino stormed back to win six consecutive points at a crucial moment to lead 22-18 and held on from that point.

Hope Williamson with a kill on set point. Coconino wins the second set 25-20 and takes a 2-0 lead pic.twitter.com/xUac5Qop9w — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 27, 2022

In the third, the two Panthers teams traded points up to a 17-17 tie. Coconino won eight of the next 10 points, though, including a kill by senior Hope Williamson to win the match.

Gray said Coconino was proud of how it pulled away in the tough moments to secure the victory.

“I think it says a lot about how we work as a team and how we all can come together and pull through when it does get tight like that and when things are close. We lift each other up,” Gray said.

The victory also came shortly after a long weekend. Coconino played five combined exhibition matches in the Epic Tourneys Volleyball Invite in Scottsdale on Friday and Saturday.

To come out and gain a sweep after expending a lot of energy was impressive, Wallace said.

“I kind of expected a little bit of tired legs, but we didn’t have that. We didn’t look that way at all,” Wallace said.

The Panthers will host 3A Conference Show Low on Wednesday.