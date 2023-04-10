In what felt like a mere instant, the Coconino beach volleyball team’s regular season is already almost over.

The No. 20 Panthers pushed their record to 5-5 (3-1 Section IV) with a 3-2 win over Payson at home Monday, winning their final home match of the year.

It was an important win for Coconino, which is fighting for a late addition into the 16-team playoff bracket once the regular season ends in the next week. It was also the first match this season in which the Panthers haven’t needed to shovel snow off the court and stands just to have a useful playing surface.

Beating a region rival in the No. 22 Longhorns on a sunny Senior Day to keep its grim postseason hopes alive was one of the happier moments of the season for Coconino. The Panthers still have a lot of regret -- though almost all of it was completely out of their control -- about how this spring went.

“We barely had practice because it was snowing a lot, and we barely had games here. And now it’s over,” Coconino senior Eiley Palmer said. “It’s been pretty hard. We’ve had to think of the positive when we can actually play.

The result has been less chance to develop the young players. There are several seniors at the top of the lineup, but the bottom of the roster is littered with sophomores and freshmen that have yet to fully experience a season’s-worth of training and drills.

“It feels like we haven’t gotten into a rhythm, like we haven’t even gotten started yet. And here we are, and it’s over already,” co-coach Scott Dendy said.

“Not to be able to teach what they need in order to be successful is hard. They’ve done a great job with the circumstances they’ve been dealt, but it’s definitely been challenging,” co-coach Greta Hannemann added.

Palmer and senior Hope Williamson clinched the win Monday over the Longhorns with a 21-16, 21-13 victory on the No. 1 court.

Williamson and Palmer win 21-16, 21-13 and Coconino beats Payson 3-2 in the Panthers’ home finale pic.twitter.com/1Ftp9q0HEa — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) April 11, 2023

They joined the No. 5 pair -- senior Rhyen Hannemann and sophomore Adison Calahan -- and No. 4 pair -- sophomore Lucy Steigler and sophomore Nadia Forsberg -- as winners for the Panthers.

Lucy Steigler and Nadia Forsberg win 21-19, 21-12 at the No. 4 spot. Panthers lead 2-0 overall and need just one more to clinch the team win pic.twitter.com/mnVWXYsIfu — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) April 10, 2023

“I loved having it come down to the 1s today, being seniors and having the match on their shoulders and letting them step up to the challenge,” Dendy said.

“We know we could pull it off, and it was exciting to win that,” Palmer added.

Despite losing 15-21, 21-14, 15-10 on the third court, freshman Eva Wilke and sophomore Heidi Robles put up a fight in a tough spot. Neither had played much varsity beach volleyball at all in their short careers. But they battled and even won the first set.

That fight is what the Panthers coaches hope leads them to success in the future, as the younger girls eventually slide into the top spots.

“You don’t see who the gamers are until you actually get into the matches. You can’t replicate that in practices, and they stepped up today,” Hannemann said of the third pair.

For now, there is still a slight chance at postseason contention. Ranked No. 20, the Panthers are on the outside. But their one match remaining, should they pull off an upset, would make for a solid argument at a spot in the bracket.

The Panthers will travel to Phoenix Wednesday to take on No. 4 Northwest Christian. The Crusaders boast a record of 10-2, and their two losses have come to second and third-ranked teams in Division II. Northwest Christian also dispatched Flagstaff, 4-1, April 5 in Phoenix.

Coconino will be the underdog, but a win might be just enough to earn a spot.

“Our strength of schedule has been really tough. So if we sneak that out, it would be amazing,” Hannemann said.