Panthers basketball looks forward under new coach Elliott

With a 39-22 win over Flowing Wells in the NAU Team Camp in Flagstaff on Friday, Cooper Elliott notched his first victory -- albeit a summer exhibition many months before the regular season -- as the new head coach of the Coconino Panthers boys basketball team.

The Panthers went on to reach the semifinals on Saturday before falling to Mesa, a 6A Conference foe who went on to win the tournament's championship. The camp was an overall success, starting the June team period off on a positive note. It appeared a good omen for Elliott and the new-look Panthers squad, both in its roster and coaching staff.

“I’m just super honored to be the coach of this team. There are legendary shoes to fill, but these guys are making it a little easier on me, and they’re putting their trust in me,” said Elliott, who took over the team after Mike Moran stepped down as the all-time wins leader with the Panthers.

Coconino went 16-4 in 2021-22 and was crowned the Grand Canyon Region champion.

This season will mark the first for Elliott as a varsity high school coach. He played a heavy role as the assistant under Moran. In early June, still without the entire roster available as some were participating in other summer sports, there were still notes of the old ball coach visible in Coconino’s play.

The 4A Panthers played swarming pressure defense, forcing turnovers that led to baskets on the offensive end. And they played a quick motion offense that utilized their depth.

Such is Coconino’s goal this year. Guards litter the roster, each able to shoot and drive and play a bit above their size defensively by utilizing their lateral movement and quick hands.

“I’d be stupid to not take away some things from the way Coach Moran ran the program. But I’ve come to the realization that I’m not going to be Coach Moran. I’m Coach Elliott. And so it will be a little different, hopefully in a good way,” Elliott said.

Ivory Washington, Coconino's leading returning scorer with an average of 8.8 points per game his junior year, said things have been comfortable early in the summer ball period.

The returning players already feel a rapport with the new leader.

“Coach Cooper is someone who’s flexible and we can say what we think and he is listening,” Washington said. “It’s the same culture, but we’re just building off of it more to keep going.”

He added that the skill set of the Panthers is different, too. With all the returning guards, talent has filled the roster, and the Panthers also added Michael Chukwujigha, a 6-foot-5 forward from Utah by way of Nigeria, to the preseason roll call. After throwing down a few flashy dunks in warmups and manning the paint during games, the already solid group added a much-needed inside presence while senior Pierson Watson is playing football.

“We’re all quick, a lot of guards and shooters who can pull up or get to the hoop. And Michael’s a beast. I don’t think Coco’s had someone like him,” Washington said.

Coconino will continue offseason work in June before dispersing for club basketball and other sports until the winter. The Panthers will play in the GCU Varsity Team Camp the next two weekends in Phoenix, and will host regular practices and lifting sessions throughout the month while playing in other periodic exhibition games.

