Panthers baseball bounces back, defeats Prescott 14-2

Coconino’s bats got hot early and really never cooled down, as the Panthers baseball team defeated Prescott, 14-2, via mercy rule in five innings on Thursday at Coconino High School.

Of nine starters, recorded at least one hit, with several reaching base several times.

Junior Quinn Mickelson went 3 for 4 at the plate with 4 RBIs, junior Tyler Ragan went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and 3 RBIs, junior Adrian Marquez went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two walks, senior Tanner Johnson went 2 for 2 with an RBI, four runs, five steals and two walks and senior Cole Gillespie went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs while pitching all five innings, among the many players who made an impact offensively.

Coming off of a 10-5 loss to the same Badgers team two days prior, manager Mike Sifling said the players were determined to bounce back.

“The boys challenged themselves, they weren’t happy with the results the last couple of ballgames. The came out yesterday and had one of the best practices of the year, and I think today just showed their heart and character,” he said.

“At practice yesterday, everyone was raking the ball all over the field, and today it showed that the work paid off,” added Johnson.

Gillespie was solid from the bump, too, striking out five batters while giving up just three hits and two runs. In the field, Coconino made one error but was efficient overall in the balls Prescott hit into play.

“Cole went out and did his job on the mound, which made it easy for us to make plays behind him. So when the pitcher is out there throwing strikes you’re engaged and all-in-all it looked good because of that,” Sifling said.

The Panthers got the scoring started early. Johnson earned his first of two walks in the bottom of the first inning and proceeded to steal second base, third base and finally home on a wild pitch to get Coconino’s offense going.

“It’s the type of baseball I’ve always played. If the lead-off batter doesn’t get on -- and I’ve always batted No. 2 -- you get on base any way you can, then take second and third if you can, so that way it’s easy for the next guy to get you in and pick up a run,” he said.

It was the type of aggressive base running Sifling said has been missing for the past few games, partially because Coconino has gotten itself into a few early deficits.

The bats stayed hot from there, as Coconino scored three runs in the first inning, three more in the second and six in the third to take a 12-0 lead.

At 12-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Prescott scored twice. But the Panthers added two more of their own and Gillespie held the Badgers scoreless in the top of the fifth to secure the victory.

The Panthers recorded 14 hits and drew six walks in just four innings of offense. They did not bat in the fifth frame with the game already decided.

“We have a lot of heavy-hitting players, but most of the time when we can it’s a hit here, a double there, a walk, whatever we can get to start racking up runs,” Johnson said.

Coconino (6-2, 3-1 Grand Canyon) halted a two-game losing streak with the victory. The Panthers will host Seton Catholic on Friday.

