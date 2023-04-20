Raely Palmer is a major contributor and key piece for the Coconino Panthers track and field team.

The senior is one of the program's all-around top competitors and hopes to end her final season on a high note.

“It’s been very memorable. With all the snow that there’s been, I didn’t even know if we’d have a season. So I’m trying to soak it all in now that we’re here,” she said.

Palmer excels at the pole vault.

She already claimed a third-place medal during her sophomore year at the 2021 Division III state meet with a vault of 8 feet, 6 inches. She improved last season, jumping six inches better (9-00), and placed seventh in a much more competitive field.

She’s gotten better this season too, hitting a personal record of 9-09 on March 25. Her score won her the gold medal in her division at the Chandler Rotary -- one of the top meets in Arizona.

Her PR mark is the third-best in in the division to this point, and she’s been working in practice to beat that total.

The transition from a new competitor to a contender for a medal at state has been rapid. Palmer wasn’t even sure she’d compete for the Panthers track and field team. She played several sports, including soccer and volleyball, growing up. But she gave track a try, despite having her freshman year cut short by COVID-19.

Palmer truly picked up vaulting in her sophomore year, and gained skill quickly.

“When she got on the podium for state, she was up-and-coming, she was young, and she just went out there and surprised some people,” Panthers coach Shannon Taylor said.

Count Palmer herself among those amazed by the result.

“I was ranked not very high, but I get to the meet and I hit a PR. I was surprised and it all was just kind of crazy,” she said. “Then that was where I started thinking that I really want to pursue this and vault in college.”

Palmer’s abilities garnered her an opportunity to compete next year for Mesa Community College in the pole vault.

She accepted the offer, having already experienced practice with the team in the past, as her brother, Bryant Palmer, is also a pole vaulter at MCC. The fit felt right.

“I really enjoy being able to pole vault, and then they offered me a scholarship and I was familiar with the program. So I’m going there and I’m really excited,” she said.

But it’s not just Palmer’s vaulting talent that makes her such an asset for the Panthers. She’s also a regular scorer in other competitions.

Last season, Palmer placed 23rd in the triple jump with a distance of 30-08. She’s eclipsed that mark this season and is ranked 19th in the division with a score of 31-02. She’s also a key piece to the Panthers 4x100 relay team that placed second with a time of 52.06 seconds at the BMHS Bears Invitational Saturday in Prescott Valley. That relay squad is a slight improvement away from qualifying for the D-III championship race.

“She’s such an all-around athlete. She’s got the amazing ability to do all the different events, but also bring the other girls along with her,” Taylor said.

And, along with her pure talent, the team has benefited from Palmer’s willingness and skill to assist the younger athletes.

“Whether it’s teaching how to get out of the blocks or how to run a relay, anything like that, she has that knowledge and the younger girls definitely look to her,” Taylor said.

Palmer’s assistance not only helps the Panthers score better as a unit, but she’s also seen benefits herself.

“I like to help the other kids pole vault. It helps me because I can watch them and see certain things about my own vaults, and I also just like being part of it,” she said.

The Panthers have just one meet -- the Becky Matthews Last Chance event Wednesday in Phoenix -- remaining before the end of the regular season. That competition will be at Desert Vista High School, which is set to also host the D-III state championship meet.

Palmer’s already got her plans set for the future, with a college scholarship and the habits to improve. She’s also already qualified to compete at the state meet.

But before moving on to Mesa, she hopes to don another medal -- maybe more than one -- during her final days as a Panther.

“I’ve been working really hard to get to the podium at state, so that’s my goal,” she said.