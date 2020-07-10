Pac-12 going conference-only for football, NAU versus ASU game cut

It is unclear if Northern Arizona would be able to receive any of the money agreed upon in the game contract. The contract's language is vague, alluding to "Acts of God," in the section regarding canceling the game.

"It is understood and agreed that the parties to this Agreement cannot foresee circumstances beyond the control of either party that may arise by reason of Acts of God or other extraordinary events," section 11 of the contract reads. "When such emergency occurs, the parties may, by mutual agreement, cancel this Agreement or any portion thereof. Any financial costs or obligations incurred by either party, relating to this Agreement prior to such cancellation shall be borne equally by the parties."

Financial implications aside, the game against Arizona State is in the heart of the Lumberjacks' key recruiting zone in the Valley. With that ability gone, the team will have to go back to its creative measures it has taken since the pandemic started.