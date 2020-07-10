Pac-12 going conference-only for football, NAU versus ASU game cut

According to a report Friday by The Athletic, the Pac-12 Conference is set to go with a conference-only college football season for 2020, a move that drops Northern Arizona's game in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Pac-12 made a definitive statement publicly not long after The Athletic's report, and now the game between the Lumberjacks and the Sun Devils is off.
According to the game contract, which was sent to the Arizona Daily Sun via Northern Arizona Athletics, the value of the Sept. 3 game is $518,186.
Last year, the Lumberjacks received $450,000 for their game in Tucson at the University of Arizona. This year's "buy game" was originally set to send $500,000 to Northern Arizona, but a change in the date of the match-up pushed Arizona State to add in an extra $18,186, according to the contract.
The loss of the over half a million dollars from the Arizona State game could result in a substantial hit to the football budget -- and Northern Arizona Athletics as a whole. According to Northern Arizona's operating budget for 2020, the football team's total salaries were $546,530, which would be nearly covered by the revenue from the Arizona State game.
Football is by far the highest-earning sport at Northern Arizona, usually bringing in millions of revenue over the past few years.
It is unclear if Northern Arizona would be able to receive any of the money agreed upon in the game contract. The contract's language is vague, alluding to "Acts of God," in the section regarding canceling the game.
"It is understood and agreed that the parties to this Agreement cannot foresee circumstances beyond the control of either party that may arise by reason of Acts of God or other extraordinary events," section 11 of the contract reads. "When such emergency occurs, the parties may, by mutual agreement, cancel this Agreement or any portion thereof. Any financial costs or obligations incurred by either party, relating to this Agreement prior to such cancellation shall be borne equally by the parties."
Financial implications aside, the game against Arizona State is in the heart of the Lumberjacks' key recruiting zone in the Valley. With that ability gone, the team will have to go back to its creative measures it has taken since the pandemic started.
Other football teams in the Big Sky Conference now lose out on guarantee games as well, such as Montana State's game against Utah that was set to bring in $675,000 for the school. Sacramento State versus Washington and Portland State's two guarantee games against Arizona and Oregon State are also in danger of being nixed. Others now gone include Idaho versus Washington State and Cal Poly versus Cal.
It is still unclear if a fall sports season will happen at all, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill told Bozeman Chronicle sports editor Colton Pool that he is "50-50" on the chances of fall football -- as of now.
“I don’t like the trends out there right now with the numbers and virus increases you see across the country. That’s not a healthy thing for college athletics,” Wistrcill said to Pool. “This is really unpredictable and things can change rapidly. But we definitely need people to be taking it seriously and for our young people to be safe and smart. That’s why, as I stand here today, I’m 50-50.”
This week alone, multiple leagues and levels have announced postponement of sports in some capacity, such as the Ivy League canceling all sports before the turn of the new year.
The Big Ten decided to make all fall sports conference-only as of Thursday -- if the respective seasons happen at all, that is. Late July remains a key target date for many around the college football landscape for when a decision on the fall will be clear.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
