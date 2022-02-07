Outdoors: Tackling the unique terrain while mountain biking in Sedona

I am not a master of any sport, nor would I claim to be one. I do, however, consider myself generally capable of achieving any goal or task I set my mind to. And being a Flagstaff girl, many of those activities include the multitude of shenanigans one can get to in the outdoor world: hiking, skiing, climbing, biking, kayaking -- you name it, I’ve tried it. I’d also classify most of my forays outside as successes.

Sedona, however, is a beast of its own nature -- specifically the mountain biking found in that awe-inspiring landscape is a challenge on its own level. There is a reason some call it “world class” and why folks come from all places to test themselves against Sedona’s unique terrain.

I am certainly not an expert on two wheels; in fact, the majority of my experience before I moved to Flagstaff 10 years ago was riding my bike to and from school. That was in middle school, but of course that expanded upon my transplanting to our bike-loving town. After a few years here I found myself the proud owner of a brand new gravel bike for commuting and then, eventually, a used hardtail mountain bike.

And so, it was last Friday that I took that mountain bike to Sedona for my second attempt ever on those notorious red rocks. I was invited by a good friend -- whom I happened to teach to ride a bike during the initial pandemic shelter-in-place orders -- but unfortunately she dropped out at the last minute. Not to be swayed, I met up with the other two people in the invited group, one I knew and one I had not met before, and we carpooled down to Sedona to grab a quick breakfast before hitting the trails.

Owing to the fact that all three of us, while more than capable of remaining upright on two wheels, are not pros on the trails by any means of the word and out of bicycling shape, we opted for a nice, easy route, listed on some apps as Intro to Sedona. We parked at the Courthouse Loop South Trailhead and hopped on our bikes to roll -- carefully, due to the amount of foot traffic -- down Bell Rock Trail. Once Bell Rock Trail intersected with the Big Park Loop Trail, we took a right to begin our day with a loose and flexible plan of where we wanted to go.

We were all immediately challenged by step-downs and drops that I’m sure are cake to some of our readers, but to us it certainly was quite the “Intro to Sedona.” We continued on to Courthouse Butte Loop and took that to the Llama trail, which is an intermediate trail we felt ready to attempt by the time we got there. Did we ride the Llama? Jury is still out on that one, but we certainly had a great time.

Halfway through the Llama trail we were pretty saddle sore and tired at that point, so we decided to take the easier and appropriately named Bail Trail out back to the Bell Rock Trail and our car.

Overall, we ended up doing an eight-mile loop over the course of two hours. This loop would easily go faster for the more experienced rider as well as folks not stopping occasionally to take pictures, but if you’re riding with a photographer, it’s bound to happen.

This loop and particular area in Sedona is a great place for folks learning or regaining their mountain bike skills. There are all levels of trails which will include fun, flowy bits as well as sections to test your abilities. Just make sure to watch out for hikers and keep control of your speed, as this is also a popular sightseeing area for tourists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0