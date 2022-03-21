Outdoors: Finding a piece of heaven at Purgatory Resort in Durango

The name Purgatory, to some, may seem like a strange thing to name a ski resort. Purgatory is defined by Merriam Webster as, “a place or state of punishment wherein according to Roman Catholic doctrine the souls of those who die in God's grace may make satisfaction for past sins and so become fit for heaven.” Others simply consider Purgatory as a place or state of temporary suffering or misery.

Located in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado, Purgatory Resort boasts 105 trails, 5 parks, over 1,500 skiable acres and 12 lifts, and may be more fitting to some people’s definition of heaven. The views are epic, the snow is delightful, the locals are friendly, and the employees are happy to be there. Much larger than Flagstaff’s local resort, Arizona Snowbowl, one could spend a whole week at Purgatory and not experience all of its trails. This leads to my personal theory as to why the Colorado resort chose the name Purgatory: catwalks.

Catwalks are long, mostly flat, snow-covered roads that allow skiers and snowboarders to move from one side of the mountain to another, accessing multiple trails along the way. They’ll traverse across ridgelines giving visitors access to a chairlift from which they would otherwise be funneled away without the ability to cross the ridge.

Catwalks, or so I’ve been told, are the bane of a snowboarder’s experience. Even life-long riders will find themselves running out of speed as they slide down a catwalk, requiring them to unstrap one binding and push themselves skateboard style until they make it to their next downhill excursion. I believe, after watching my snowboarding companions traverse Purgatory’s catwalks, that this is the reason for the ski resort’s name. Catwalks are like purgatory to a snowboarder.

Five friends and I took a five-day trip to Durango, Colorado to ski at Purgatory Resort over the second weekend of March. One day for driving on each end gave us three days straight at Purgatory over a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The five- to six-hour road trip makes this Colorado resort a popular destination for Flagstaff skiers and Power Pass holders, which also includes access to Arizona Snowbowl, Brain Head, Hesperus, Nordic Valley, Sipapu, Pajarito and Spider Mountain. We found luxurious yet affordable lodging at The Lodge at Tamarron located nine miles from Purgatory Resort and 18 miles from downtown Durango. Once we were settled, we were more than anxious to hit the slopes.

Our first day on the mountain caught the tail end of a storm that dumped 4 inches throughout the day on top of the more than 2 feet the resort had already received over the weekend and preceding weekdays. Upon arrival, we quickly hopped on chairlift 1 (Purgatory Village Express), rode that to chairlift 3 (Hermosa Park Express), and then finally over to chairlift 8 (Legends Express) where we could access the runs we knew we wanted to hit first while the powder was fresh, specifically McCormack’s Maze.

This “maze” is 125 acres of steep tree-skiing runs that needs a good base and coverage to be open, not to mention safe, for skiers and snowboarders alike. Being a double-black diamond on the farthest end of the resort, The Maze typically sees less traffic, offering riders untouched lines through the snow throughout the day before getting tracked out. These conditions provided for a perfect birthday on the mountain. In fact, we found untouched snow there on the following day when we returned.

Day two was tough for all of us that were there to ride on Thursday. We had skied nearly the entire time the resort was open and we were sore. As a result, most of us expressed that we were not skiing as well as the day before, when it had felt like our gear and limbs had come to life in the soft, fresh powder. But now it wasn’t snowing and we were feeling the fatigue.

In fact, I even cracked the entire tip of one of my skis colliding with a tree in McCormack’s Maze at high speed after an unexpectedly wide turn. I hit the thing so hard that I expected to find my ski completely snapped and was relieved to find both myself and my ski in one piece, even though the topsheet of one of my powder skis is now completely cracked. Better my ski, than me, I decided.

We skied the rest of our second day without incident and despite the unavoidable upcoming retirement of my skis, my gear performed as though nothing had happened, even if I did not. Half of our group retired an hour early that day with the intention of recovering in the hot tub and sauna back at The Lodge.

Our third and final day on the mountain was just as enjoyable as the first. This day boasted clear skies and the warmer temperatures softened the snow just the right amount. Again we skied open to close, this time exploring more of the terrain serviced by chairlifts 1 and 3. Our muscles were tired but we didn’t notice them. It seemed as if they had fully resigned themselves to the work by then.

We spent some time playing around in a few of Purgatory’s terrain parks, practicing going off jumps, sliding over rails, and turning through the halfpipe. We even found a “hidden shack” to take a break in before continuing with our day. We left the resort that day a mixture of tired and happy from our experience, yet sad to be leaving already. How had the time passed so quickly? Having fun, I guess.

Overall, Purgatory Resort is one of my favorite mountains to ski. My ski background comes from learning and growing up in Colorado, where I routinely skied at Breckenridge Resort and Copper Mountain. After having lived and skied in Flagstaff for the last 10 years, I know the terrain at Snowbowl like the back of my hand. I only know it well enough to get to the correct lift at Purgatory, meaning that I find something new there every time I go.

Purgatory is also nicely sheltered based on its position in the San Juans from crosswinds that often plague Snowbowl, closing lifts and access to some of my favorite trails. Additionally, with about twice as many skiable acres and trails as Arizona Snowbowl, it’s always been easy to get away from the crowds at Purgatory. Even on a busy weekend, the numbers are more spread out and the lines move quickly.

Every time I have visited Purgatory the snow has been amazing, the terrain has been entertaining, the locals have been welcoming, the employees have been friendly, and the food (oh the food!) has been delicious. If you have not yet made the trip out to Durango, Colorado to visit Purgatory Resort, consider this your sign from the universe telling you that trip will be well worth it.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0