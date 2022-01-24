Outdoors: Climbing the Time Zone Wall at the Granite Dells

When my good friend and roommate invited me to spend the day with her down in Prescott climbing at the Granite Dells, I practically jumped at the opportunity. Of course I had seen the unique, rocky landscapes near Watson Lake and wondered at their formation and beauty, but I had not yet endeavored to climb them.

So, early last Sunday morning, with the area downloaded on Mountain Project and the car packed with all the necessary gear, we drove the 62 miles southwest of Flagstaff to Watson Lake, where we parked at the north boat ramp to climb the Time Zone wall. This wall can be found on the Mountain Project app under Granite Dells, Watson Lake, West Shore area.

The Time Zone wall is not the most difficult area in the Granite Dells, with routes rating 5.6 to 5.9, but it was perfect for the two of us who, while certainly not inexperienced, were looking for something easy and low risk in order to reacquaint ourselves with the world of climbing outdoors. The Time Zone wall was perfect for this and also boasts a couple of classics, such as Quartz Movement and Hour of Power.

Once we arrived at the lake, we parked above the north boat ramp, consolidated all our gear into my climbing bag and daypack, walked down to the boat ramp and located the small trail off to the left that would take us to our destination. The approach to this wall is short and easy, less than half a mile in length. We traveled down it until just before it ended, then hiked up the small social trail that leads to the Time Zone wall. A popular area in the Dells, we were surprised to find we had the wall to ourselves, especially considering the nice weather.

Once we arrived at the base, we dropped our gear and began to scout out the routes. After determining where all the listed routes were located, we scrambled up and around to the top to set up a top-rope on our first climb, Can’t Wait Gotta Go. The routes on this wall are a mix of bolted sport and trad climbs and -- as we did not have any of the necessary cams, nuts, or slings to protect ourselves on the runouts between bolts -- we decided top roping was the way to go while we were getting acquainted with the wall.

The rest of the day was a breeze filled with laughter, easy challenges and encouragement from folks below on the trail as we made our way across the wall, ticking off Can’t Wait Gotta Go, The Hour Glass, Minuteman, Quartz Movement, Hour of Power and Nick of Time. I even ditched my climbing shoes in preference for my Chacos on the last three climbs as my shoes are not quite broken in and the routes were simple enough.

All in all, this wall is great for beginners or folks who just haven’t been out in a while. It’s a wonderful place to learn trad or just to set up top ropes and have some fun.

