Orndoff, Radford both enjoying final season balling with Lumberjacks

Watching the performances of Northern Arizona guards Nina Radford and Lauren Orndoff in Thursday’s home win over Grand Canyon University, it would have been difficult to tell either of them had spent significant time away from basketball.

The program veterans led the Lumberjacks in points -- Orndoff scored 25 and Radford had 22 -- in an offensive record-setting 108-77 victory over the Antelopes. Just months prior, though, neither was playing competitive basketball. And neither was sure what their basketball futures would hold.

Radford missed the 2020-21 season due to injury, and Orndoff’s previous collapsed lung due to spontaneous pneumothorax led her to skip the COVID-stained campaign with the knowledge that the disease can specifically affect the respiratory system.

Both struggled mentally with being out of the rotation and missing travel with the Lumberjacks, as basketball had been a constant in their lives since childhood. In a silver lining, the time made the two become better friends.

“Neither of us expected to not play that season, so we were able to kind of bond over that. Both of us struggled because we both love basketball so much. I do think it helped us become closer, though, because we spent so much time together on the sidelines,” Orndoff said.

Finally, as the Lumberjacks began the 2021-22 campaign with the deepest roster in several seasons, the duo hopes to be part of a great year in both of their last collegiate seasons.

“I love basketball, so being out that long was really hard. I couldn’t even move really with my knee stuff. And so it’s been great to be back out there with my friends and win a little bit,” Radford said.

“It’s been really fun. I’m sure Nina can agree. We know it’s our last year, and we just want to take it all in. And we’ve had success on top of that,” added Orndoff.

The Lumberjacks currently hold a 4-3 record (2-0 Big Sky) and are riding a three-game win streak with two close conference victories. Both players have been heavily involved in the recent wins.

Coach Loree Payne added that the two -- who have played heavy minutes and started many of the games -- have been integral pieces to add back to this season’s roster.

“You’re seeing Lauren do a lot of things. She sprints the floor really well, and I think she pushes transition defense to be able to get some open looks down the side on the kickout,” Payne said. “And Nina has such a high basketball IQ, and she’s so poised and composed that I think it will be really effective for us, especially with teams that press, for her to help navigate that and not get rattled.”

Their presence, along with that of other veterans like forward Khiarica Rasheed and guard Regan Schenck among others, has been crucial to some close victories.

“I think for our team -- you saw it against Weber State and Idaho State -- you saw we used our veteran leadership to win those games at the end. We were more composed and that speaks volume to those players who have been in situations like that and have been in our program and system before,” Payne said.

The transition back to basketball, though exciting, has not been easy. After time away from the game, playing five-on-five basketball against a deep Big Sky and Northern Arizona’s tough schedule threw both of the players back into the fire.

Orndoff said the fast-paced and hard-hitting nature of full-court play was the most difficult thing to acclimate to again.

“In my time off I wasn’t actually hurt, so I was able to get shots up or play one-on-one against a manager or assistant or whoever was willing to play with me. But obviously it wasn’t the same as playing five-on-five, with the physicality and speed of it,” she said.

And physically, Radford said, it has been a journey to trust her body fully again.

“Getting used to playing after an injury was hard. Getting that confidence back was big, and I’m still working on it,” Radford said, though her yells of encouragement after shooting 60% from 3-point range against GCU might have suggested otherwise.

It is still early in the season, and Northern Arizona has shown flashes of both greatness and struggle, especially offensively. At points, the Lumberjacks have turned the ball over too many times, to the chagrin of Payne. At others, such as Thursday’s win over in-state opponent GCU, they have looked like the type of squad that can compete for a Big Sky title.

However the journey ends, both Orndoff and Radford are simply happy to be back on the court, playing one last season for a team that has meant so much to them.

“For me, being injured took a huge toll on my mental health, especially during the pandemic. Even just being back and being able to play has done wonders for me. I’m just so happy to be here with everyone,” Radford said.

Northern Arizona is set to host Cal Baptist for a Saturday game at the Rolle Activity Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0