On the verge of something special, GCU beach volleyball’s season upended

Since her arrival, the school has seen its beach program turn into national contenders, while also unveiling a state-of-the-art facility featuring three stadium courts that can hold 1,000.

And she believed that this 2020 team possessed the most balance and potential of any team she has had at Grand Canyon. Her roster teemed with senior leadership and talented underclassmen. Those are ingredients, Rohr has learned, that lead to a lengthy postseason run.

Grand Canyon stole a 4-1 win on the road at No. 11 Cal in its first opener. A week later, in the Hilton Head Island Invitational, the Lopes won three of four games. They beat No. 4 USC and No. 17 South Carolina on the same day.

They were statement victories, the kind Rohr said has eluded her program in years prior. Grand Canyon shot up the national rankings and landed at No. 7, the highest in program history.

The Antelopes believed that their best volleyball still lay ahead of them. The victories over ranked opponents on the road and the ability to steal games against teams the Lopes had often struggled to hang with appeared to be the prologue to a magical spring.

Now, the Antelopes and Rohr will always be left to contemplate all of the "what-ifs," the thing they find most upsetting.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Stansfield said, lamenting a lost season. “So right now it feels like I’m picking up the pieces and trying to reminisce while all the memories of this season are still fresh.”

