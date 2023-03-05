The No. 9 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks did the impossible in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Big Sky Men’s Basketball Championships with a buzzer-beating 3-point heave that sent them over the top-seeded Eastern Washington Eagles, 81-80 Sunday in Boise, Idaho.

In a mad scramble for the ball, as the clock beelined toward 0, freshman guard Oakland Fort found the ball in his hands and made the shot of a lifetime, a shot he said he knew was going in from the moment it left his hands. He hit from 35 feet away, and the Lumberjacks stole a win against the No. 1 Eagles.

This is why we love #MarchMadness. @NAUBasketball moves on to the Big Sky Semifinals thanks to late game heroics @oaktfort. #BigSkyInBoise pic.twitter.com/d4HnTqFYAr — Will Hopkins (@Will_Hopkins_LJ) March 6, 2023

“I knew it was good,” Fort said.

This season has seen the Lumberjacks (11-22) lose in just about every way possible. From buzzer-beating losses to missed game-winners, NAU won a game that counted more than all of those combined and did so in the most ironic fashion. Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar and his team had seen it all up to that point.

“We talked before the game,” Burcar said. “If you had a choice to win in January, February or March, what game would you pick? We obviously would pick March.”

Fort’s buzzer-beater ended a game that never saw a team lead by more than eight points.

The Lumberjacks muscled their way to a 9-4 lead off six strong baskets by redshirt sophomore Carson Towt. Coming off a double-double in NAU’s first-round win over Idaho the day before, Towt nearly had another with 10 points and seven rebounds. Eastern Washington had its hands full, despite being a team who won an NCAA Division I-best 18 straight wins and 16 consecutive in the conference.

Eastern Washington battled back though. A 3 from sophomore and Chandler native Dane Erikstrup tied the game at 11 and a powerful dunk from Big Sky Conference MVP Steele Venters gave the Eagles their first lead.

As huge underdogs coming in, NAU hadn’t beaten Eastern Washington in 13 tries. Its last win over the Eagles was on March 4, 2017, just a day more than exactly six years ago.

The Lumberjacks were unraveling midway through the first half, missing six of seven shots during a stretch in which the Eagles made eight in a row headlined by Venters, who finished a game-high 21 points.

NAU kept itself in the game with the help of graduate guard Xavier Fuller, who willed his team to tie the game at 35-35 at halftime. Fuller had 10 points in the first half on his way to 16 in the game. He led the way on an 8-0 run late in the first half to retake the lead. He had the final NAU points in the half off his transition steal and jumper.

“That just comes with part of being a leader,” Fuller said. “I wanted to guard the best player and I knew I had to come out and be aggressive from the jump.”

Fuller’s 16 points matched NAU’s team-high with redshirt senior Nik Mains, who dropped 12 of his 16 in the second half to provide a major boost.

The Lumberjacks had a chance to extend the lead before the half, but Fort got pickpocketed by Eagles senior guard Deion Stroud who was subsequently fouled. Stroud made one of two shots to tie the first half at 35.

NAU’s hot start in the first half carried over in the second, as Jalen Cone knocked down a 3 on the opening possession. He struggled to stay on the floor at points, though.

Cone got his third foul with over ten minutes left in the game and sustained his fourth less than a minute later. Burcar had to take him out down the stretch and preserve him for a final push at the end. That gave Fort a chance to stay on the court longer at the point.

“Well, Oakland made my job easier tonight because when Oakland went in when Jalen got his fourth foul we went on a little bit of a run," Burcar said. "What we like to do is play Jalen and Oakland together anywhere from four to eight minutes and kind of see how it’s going that night. We had our hands tied a little bit.”

Eastern Washington responded just as it did in the first half by going on an 8-0 run. Northern Arizona fought its way through its shooting woes. The Lumberjacks attempted 16 more shots than the Eagles, largely through second-chance opportunities. NAU had 12 second-chance points to Eastern Washington’s seven and had four more offensive rebounds.

With Cone off the court, NAU had to hold off the top-scoring team in the conference while not being able to respond with its top scorer. The question was how long Burcar would wait to bring Cone back in without risking losing him for the game. He made that decision with 5:50 left and Cone stayed foul-free to come up with the contested pass to Fort for his buzzer-beater.

NAU committed 20 fouls to Eastern Washington’s nine, but the Eagles missed seven of its 20 free-throw attempts, one more miss than NAU had attempts all game.

A close Eastern Washington win looked to be looming over an almost-cursed NAU squad when Venters hit his fourth 3 when left wide open on the wing late in the game.

It looked to be over for the Lumberjacks, down six with under a minute to play.

Cone made a quick drive to the basket that Eastern Washington got called for goaltending on his shot. An intentional foul from Fuller led to two Eagle misses at the foul line. All of a sudden there was some life. That energy was converted to a 3 from sophomore Trenton McLaughlin, his only points of the game, to make it a one-point contest with 28.2 seconds left.

The Eagles jumped on the Lumberjacks’ full-court press and got a quick dunk, but that kept it a one-possession game for Cone who was fouled going up for a 3.

Cone missed the first ensuing free throw but made the increasingly important last two to again cut the lead to one. Fort fouled Venters to send him to the line. He hit the first and missed the second, giving the Lumberjacks a chance to tie or take the lead with eight seconds left.

Eastern Washington knew Cone was getting the ball. Driving to the basket, Cone ran into a double-team of Steele and redshirt junior guard Tyreese Davis and found Fort several feet behind the arc. He made the shot and the Lumberjacks bench players stormed the court.

“At first [Burcar] actually told me to get the ball and try to find [Cone] or somebody else, but JC subbed in after Steele made the first free throw and told JC to get it and then he get down the court,” Fort said. “If he can’t get anything then try to find someone else. I know I always have to be ready at any moment and at that moment I was definitely ready when he passed me the ball.”

Fort hit the dagger shot in NAU’s first tournament game against Idaho, draining his third 3 in the final minute. This time it was also his third 3, only a bit further and a bit later in the game.

Plays like these have haunted the Lumberjacks all season. Burcar and the team had seen enough to the point where they routinely practiced these sorts of situations.

“We call it winning time,” Burcar said. “We put a clock situation, three minutes, four minutes, 43 seconds, whatever the case may be. We’ve been working on it and sometimes I had to give my strong opinion and bite my tongue a little bit. But when you do that, you learn so much about your team.”

NAU will play in the tournament semifinals for the first time in Burcar’s tenure.

“This is something I will remember forever for sure,” Burcar said.

Eastern Washington, winner of the Big Sky regular season championship, will get the chance to redeem itself in the National Invitational Tournament.

“It’s a great opportunity and we’re blessed to go play in the NIT,” EWU coach David Riley said. “It’s going to take a few days for us to shake this off but we’re able to step away from it and look back and realize how incredible this season was.”

The Lumberjacks will await the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between the No. 4 Montana Grizzlies and the No. 5 Idaho State Bengals on Monday at 5:30 p.m. NAU will have that day off and play its semifinal game against the winner on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.