Of rare breed: French named Daily Sun's wrestling athlete of the year

Not long after his football season came to an end in the opening round of the state tournament on Friday, Nov. 19, Cooper French asked his wrestling coach if he could take some time off before getting onto the mats.

But when Mike Schmieder walked into the Panthers wrestling room the following Monday to begin practice, French was there waiting.

“Cooper is just rare, pure and simple," said Schmieder, the longtime Panthers wrestling coach. "A lot of different aspects, from his athleticism to his love of competing, just make him really unique and refreshing. He just wants to compete.”

French's achievements also make him a rare breed.

He is the only wrestler during Schmieder's 33 years with the program so far to rush from more than 1,000 yards in a fall football season and go on to win a state title as a wrestler in the winter. French is also just one of four wrestlers in Coconino's history to have his hand raised as a state champion back-to-back seasons.

Schmieder said there are two good reasons why French, who has been named the 2022 Arizona Daily Sun Wrestling Athlete of the Year, has been so successful as a varsity wrestler: reliability and responsibility.

“When you are both of those," Schmieder said, "you are in a rare group and you are oftentimes challenging for a state title. I always knew where he was and I had to kick him out of that room.”

French, competing at 150 pounds this year, finished his junior year of wrestling season with a 53-2 record, helping the Panthers go 19-5 in duals, win a second straight Section III team title and finish fifth as a program at the Division III state tournament. He also repeated as the section champ, and the Panthers produced their best team finish at the state tourney since the 2012-13 season, when they came in third.

French pinned Canyon del Oro's Charles Croci in two minutes and 47 seconds in the bout for the state title, taking advantage of his opponent's mistake to put him on his back.

“It didn’t really register to me that I won the state title until after I got my hand raised and was walking off the mat. Then it kinda hit me,” French said.

Schmieder said French's ability to learn from each and every match instead of just from wins and losses has been a huge part of the wrestler's development since his freshman year. Early this season, French won a last-minute tourney in Holbrook, but later into the year he lost in the semifinals of the Mile High Challenge and was the runner-up at Doc Wright. Schmieder said French instantly turned the losses into motivation to do better.

French's mentality is the kind that could lead to him becoming the first-ever Panthers wrestler to win three straight varsity state tittles.

On the way to becoming a state champ a year ago, French, despite competing through a condensed schedule caused by COVID-19, didn't drop a single match. This year, however, proved more difficult.

And, according to Schmieder, French doesn't like when there are blemishes on his record.

“He doesn’t like to lose, I’ll tell you that, but, man, he’s just so much more mature about it and about getting better. He’s quick to point out what he did wrong,” Schmieder said with the snap of a finger. “He’s not somebody who is a blamer. He’s ready to get back to work.”

Looking to what's next instead of being wrapped up in the moment is something that French said came easier to him this year thanks to his time spent with the football team.

“From my sophomore year to my junior year, I think my biggest improvements all came in my head," French said of having success this wrestling season.

He added: “Just having that football mentally of what’s the next thing that’s going to happen, what am I looking to do next? What’s he doing? What am I going to do?”

Despite being Coconino's leading rusher this season, earning athlete of the year honors in the sport as well and carrying the ball 20 to 30 times per game on average, French transitioned smoothly and maintained his health into the grind of the wrestling season.

“Once I get back into the swing of wrestling, just getting that muscle memory back, it comes back to me," he said.

Now, French will seek more success in wrestling during the club season, and he's looking forward to it.

“He takes it seriously, and with that comes a pressure he puts on himself," Schmieder said.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.