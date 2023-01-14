O'Brien-Piubeni scores 28, but Flagstaff boys basketball falls to Prescott

The Flagstaff Eagles boys basketball team got a spectacular offensive performance from junior Connor O’Brien-Piubeni Friday, but couldn’t capitalize for a home victory against Prescott.

The No. 33 Eagles (2-9, 1-4 Grand Canyon) gave up a major run to the No. 12 Badgers in the third quarter and fell 68-56 at War Memorial Gymnasium.

However, lost in the game's result was the offensive production of O’Brien-Piubeni, who was hot from the floor all night. He finished with a game-high 28 points, producing 17 in the second half. Senior Ben Janecek added 10 points, with six coming on a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

“He has the ability to do that. It’s nice to see,” Eagles coach Nick Walton said of O’Brien-Piubeni. “I think we have a lot of guys that can get hot from the outside, but Connor did a good job tonight with seeing the ball go through. Not just that, but he was attacking.”

The Badgers outscored the Eagles 23-14 in the third quarter, including a 13-4 run in the middle of the period, to grab a double-digit lead.

While the host kept up with Prescott in the first half, trailing just 25-23 at halftime, they turned the ball over five times in the quarter and were overall plagued by giving the ball away too many times. That trend continued as the Badgers utilized their advantage in length to poke passes away, leading to transition baskets on the other side.

Walton said the result was disappointing, given how well he believes the Eagles have played in spurts dating back to a road loss at third-ranked Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday.

“That was our problem,” Walton said of the turnovers. “I was really pleased with how we came out and played. I thought in the second half of the Bradshaw game we played some of our most aggressive basketball. And I was like, ‘Let’s just do that today,’ and they did in the first half. We had them where we wanted them, but in the third quarter there was just a swing of maybe four or five possessions where the game turned.”

The Badgers were also more efficient in the paint in the second half. Layup attempts that tended to miss in the first two quarters started to fall.

With 5:10 left to play, O'Brien-Piubeni hit a 3 to cut the deficit to 54-47. That was the closest the Eagles got, as the Badgers responded with a 10-3 run to put the Grand Canyon Region contest away.

Now, in four total halves of basketball over two games, Walton believes the Eagles have played well in two. If they can put together a complete performance, and limit the turnovers, he thinks the team could pile up a few victories in the remaining seven games of the regular season.

“There’s really not many games, outside of maybe one or two, that we’ve been completely out of. And I think we’ve been in games and able to contest and have opportunities to win, but we go through a letdown, and teams capitalize on that,” Walton said.

Flagstaff will continue its region schedule with a home game against Coconino on Tuesday at 7 p.m. As of Saturday, Coconino is ranked 17th in the 4A Conference.