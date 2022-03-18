Nur's NAU running career, accomplishments 'a blessing'

To call Abdihamid Nur’s Northern Arizona running career "successful" would be an understatement.

He’s been a part of multiple national team titles with the Lumberjacks cross country squad and picked up individual championships over the weekend -- placing first in the 5,000-meter (13:19.01) and 3,000m (7:59.88) at the NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Michael Smith, director of track and field and cross country at Northern Arizona, has been around greatness throughout his Lumberjacks coaching career, but was direct in saying how impressive Nur’s titles on Friday and Saturday were. His efforts, along with those of teammates Nico Young and Drew Bosley, provided the Lumberjacks a fourth-place team finish, despite the school having just three athletes at the national meet.

“Winning a national championship is a career highlight for most athletes. It’s an incredible achievement, and two is nothing less than historical,” Smith said of Nur. "And I think this is the deepest field we’ve ever seen, the most challenging qualification to get there, and beating that elite field as he did is one of the greatest things we’ve seen from a track and field athlete from NAU."

Saturday’s 3K was especially difficult for the distance specialist.

“Coming off the 5K and being a little more tactical took a lot for me,” Nur said. "And the hardest part was staying focused. The second race was reading the situation and seeing how it would unfold. I didn’t want to be the one that was making it happen; I wanted to be reacting. So that race was sitting back and responding, and it worked."

He added: “It’s a blessing. It feels good to bring two titles back to Flagstaff and to the NAU program. It’s a big accomplishment, and I’m glad to be able to do it.”

Nur took a moment to look back at his college running career. In 2018, he attended classes at Coconino Community College. His skills were perfect for Northern Arizona, but he was academically ineligible. After getting his grades up, he joined the team and has had a tremendous career.

After finally joining the Lumberjacks in 2019, he had his hopes set on the accomplishments he’s made. Even still, it was never a guarantee he would get to this point.

“If I thought about it then, it would have been a stretch, but I knew with the things that were happening at NAU that anything was possible, as long as we got the work done. It’s easy to get fixated on winning and thinking about how things are going to be in the future, and get distracted from the work in front of you. I would have thought about what my training would be, but I knew we were putting in the work, so it would just be a matter of time,” Nur said.

When recruiting him -- knowing plenty about evaluating and getting the best athletes to come to Flagstaff -- Smith added that he could see fast races coming in Nur's future.

“He had tremendous upside in his potential. But I’d say that this is probably exceeding what we were tracking for him. But that’s one of the most special things about the sport, is that you don’t know, and it’s an exploration for the coaches and athletes, and anything can happen. You don’t write anyone’s story until after they’ve run,” Smith said.

Nur and the other top athletes serve as role models for what can happen with the right effort and coaching at Northern Arizona. Smith can use Nur’s times and success as a motivator for future athletes for years to come.

But Nur said it’s pretty much time, for himself at least, to let the weekend in Birmingham go.

Outdoor track season is right around the corner. Northern Arizona has its first outdoor meet on Friday, though the trio of athletes who competed in the indoor championships will take a few weeks to refresh and get back into competition around mid-April. Nur will compete in the 5, 10 and 15K, even more suited to his capabilities as a distance runner.

“We know we’ve got good momentum going, but we have to forget about indoor season and get back to training to know that there’s another season to fulfill,” Nur said.

The outdoor campaign could be Nur’s last in his storied Northern Arizona career, too.

Set to graduate with his bachelor’s degree in May, Nur will weigh his options of whether to try to join a professional running team or stay for another year at Northern Arizona and improve as a member of the Lumberjacks while working toward a master’s degree. Before that, he has goals of replicating the weekend’s success outdoors at the end of the spring.

“I just want to have fun with my team. It might be my last time with them, so I want to train hard and have a good time while also doing as well as we can as a team,” he said.

