NPA's Ana Nicol, Coconino's Kyle Casados named 2020 Champions of the Mountain winners

Casados was a four-year football and baseball athlete for the Panthers. He was a member of last year’s playoff football team as the squad was resurgent, for which he was named Second Team All-Grand Canyon Region, after earning an honorable mention selection as a junior.

In baseball, he was an honorable mention All-Grand Canyon Region honor as a freshman, second team as a sophomore, and first team as a junior. Unfortunately, his senior season was cut short by the COVID-19 closures. Casados was a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the Student Council, and was part of the sandbag brigade following last year’s Museum Fire. Casados plans to attend college to pursue a degree in the medical field, and hopes to eventually coach high school football and baseball.

The other eight finalists were also recognized: Hayden Anderson, NPA; Ginger Blodgett, NPA; Brandon Bounds, NPA; Madelyn Clouse, Coconino; Rebecca Encinas, Flagstaff; Christian Lancaster, Flagstaff; Alyssa Sturm, NPA; and Carter Wilson, Flagstaff.

As more and more athletes choose to specialize in only one sport, the Flagstaff Sports Institute awards the Champions of the Mountain Scholarship to highlight the benefits of participating in multiple sports.

As family and community dollars become more sparse following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Flagstaff Sports Institute wants youth athletes and their families to recognize that long-term athletic success, or even a college scholarship, can be achieved from playing multiple sports throughout high school.

Dr. Torey Botti contributed to this story.

