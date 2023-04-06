The Northland Prep Academy softball team played extremely well in its home opener Thursday, beating Phoenix Christian 15-1 via mercy rule at Sinagua Middle School.

With the win, the No. 9 Spartans improved their record to 6-1 and became the only team without a loss in 2A Central Region play, defeating the No. 14 Cougars who came into the contest with a 3-0 record in the region.

The Spartans have won by mercy rule in all six of their games against 2A Conference competition. But Thursday’s result against a solid team felt even more meaningful.

“This was the best pitcher we’ve faced so far. And I think it was the best we’ve hit as a team,” senior Bella Giurlanda said.

Giurlanda went 2 for 3 at the plate with a two-run home run, three RBIs, two runs and a steal. She was just one of many players who stood out offensively. Sophomore Audre Wilson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Dakota Lakin hit 2 for 4 with two runs, an RBI and two steals. Senior Rheannan Butler went 1 for 1 with an RBI, drew two walks and scored three runs.

Sophomore Kianna Butler was effective on both sides, going 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. She also pitched all five innings, giving up just two hits, two walks and one run while striking out 10 batters.

To get a win over a tough region opponent, while celebrating the first home game of the season over a month into the spring due to snow in February and March, was special.

“The girls have been just champing at the bit to get out here. And we’re so happy that we played well today,” manager Betty Dean said.

“It was so exciting,” Giurlanda added. “At first I was excited for the game, but when we actually got out on the field in our home dugout, and we were really on our own home field, it brought back so much. This year hasn’t felt like a normal senior season, but being here today made things feel much better.”

The Spartans started well, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first six Northland Prep batters to step into the box reached base in the frame. Giurlanda, in the third spot, hit a long shot over the left fielder’s glove. The ball bounced and hit the fence, but she hustled all the way home for an inside-the-park home run.

“I was already at second by the time she missed it. It felt like a home run off my bat, and it was like a given once I saw it,” Giurlanda said.

The Spartans didn’t score again in the second inning, but got hot in the third.

Freshman Lauren Frate scored on a wild pitch to increase Northland Prep’s lead to 6-1. With two outs in the inning, the Spartans added nine more runs.

To hit that well consecutively with two outs on the board was impressive to Dean.

“We talk about forgetting how many outs we have, just going and doing the right things every at-bat. They pressed the second inning, and didn’t get the results we wanted. But then they didn’t in the third and you saw the results,” Dean said.

The Spartans didn’t score again in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Kianna Butler closed the top of the fifth with three consecutive outs to finish the game strong.

Northland Prep, having postponed some games at the beginning of the season due to weather, has a busy schedule coming up. It is set to play seven games in 14 days, beginning Monday with a home contest against No. 34 Highland Prep.

Thursday’s win, the team believes, could be a spark to give the Spartans a chance at another region title and a top-eight seed in the 2A Conference playoffs.

“I have a lot of hope and I think we can do something big at state this year,” Giurlanda said.