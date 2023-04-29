The No. 3-seeded Northland Prep Academy softball team began its 2A Conference postseason run with a shutout victory on Saturday, overwhelming 14th-seeded Phoenix Christian, 15-0, via mercy rule in five innings at Sinagua Middle School.

With the home win, the Spartans (16-1, 11-0 Central) will move on to the quarterfinals and face off against No. 6-seeded Round Valley on Friday at the Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.

The victory marked the third time this season that Northland Prep defeated Phoenix Christian. In the previous two games, the Spartans outscored the Cougars 31-1 in total, including a 16-0 shutout on Monday in Phoenix. In that outing it was sophomore Kianna Butler who dominated, pitching five scoreless innings, registering 10 strikeouts and only giving up two hits.

This time the ball was entrusted to senior Reannan Butler, Kianna’s older sister. Reannan was in command. She pitched all five innings, only surrendering one hit and two walks, all while striking out 10 batters.

The Spartans' toughest challenge came early, as the Cougars took a small-ball approach and loaded the bases thanks to a pair of bunts on the left side of the infield in the top of the first inning. However, Reannan Butler was unfazed.

“I just kept smiling,” she said.

After loading the bases to start the game, Butler sat down two consecutive Cougars on strikes and forced senior Hannah Fisher to roll over on a grounder to first base. That was truly the only time the Cougars threatened to score, as Reannan Butler dominated the rest of the way.

“When you’re able to shut a team down with the bases loaded and no outs, that really helps get us up and it also drops their excitement as well, so that was key,” Spartans manager Betty Dean said.

Before the game, Dean had some worry that her players would be affected by the morning start time, though they showed early on that they were plenty awake.

The Spartans scored four runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The first two Northland Prep batters reached base, setting the stage for the middle of the order. Both Butler sisters stepped up to the plate with confidence, driving in the first two runs of the game and eventually coming around to score via fielding errors.

“They knew what they needed to do and they came out and did it that very first inning,” Dean said.

Northland Prep blew open the game in the second inning. Reannan Butler settled in, outing three straight batters after giving up a leadoff walk. Then the Spartans brought the hammer down.

Sophomore Isabel Stoffers began Northland Prep's half of the inning with a pop out, but it was followed by six straight Spartans reaching base and coming around to score. In the bottom half of the inning, 16 batters went to the plate and 11 came around to score, making the score 15-0.

Senior Bella Giurlanda led the onslaught, going 2 for 2 in the inning with two RBIs and two runs scored. She was 3 for 4 on the day and was one of many Spartans who had impressive days at the plate. Junior Dakota Lakin went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and three runs scored. Sophomore Audre Wilson was 3 for 4 with an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base. Senior Christianna Janisse went 1 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs.

It was the Butler sisters, however, that were most responsible for the Cougars' implosion on the field. Kianna Butler led all batters, going 3 for 4 including two doubles, two runs scored, three RBIs and a stolen base. On top of her impressive pitching performance, Reannan Butler also hit 3 for 4 with two clutch doubles of her own and two RBIs.

With Reannan graduating after the season, it was extra special for the siblings to share the field for one of their final games together.

“It's lucky and exciting,” Kianna said. “This is her last year, so you've got to really try.”

Following the eventful second inning, neither team had much luck at the plate. Multiple Cougars pitchers were able to stifle the red-hot Spartans' bats. Wilson and Giurlanda were able to reach base with consecutive hits in the fourth inning, but strong infield defense kept the Spartans at bay. Still, it took just five innings to cruise to a win.

The Spartans expect to be tested in their next game as they travel to Phoenix for the quarterfinals. Dean said she always worries about going south due to the excessive heat. Though the team is confident that the work they’ve put in, and a few extra glasses of water, will lead them in the right direction.

“The thing that I get real excited about this group of people in particular is they are real close, and so they pick each other up constantly. They’re constantly keeping each other up, they’re backing each other up, they’re there to support each other, and I think that’s really what is helping us,” Dean said.