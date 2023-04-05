Northland Prep Academy senior Abigail Yanka has her athletic and educational plans set for the future -- one that appears bright.

Yanka on Tuesday signed to run track and field at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, next year. She committed and put ink to paper during a ceremony on Northland Prep’s campus.

While happy to have her next move planned, the ceremony meant more to her as a celebration of the Spartans and the school’s track and field program.

“It just meant a lot for me and my community,” she said. “Just seeing the support from everybody in a group together to celebrate what I’ve worked for is really rewarding.”

Coach Xavier Rodriguez added that the signing to compete for the Division I Racers in Kentucky served to represent the Spartans at a high level.

“At a size the school of Northland Preparatory Academy, to have someone like Abigail Yanka come out of this school -- as small as it is -- and represent her community, her family, her friends and her coaches is a really big deal. I’m so proud of Abigail,” Rodriguez said.

Yanka will compete in the pentathlon, a five-event competition consisting of a 60-meter hurdles race, high jump, long jump, shot put and 800m sprint.

Multi-event competition was something Yanka fell in love with from the beginning of her track and field career as a freshman for the Spartans. After playing volleyball, soccer and competing in diving, among other sports, she was always athletic. But it wasn’t until she actually started competing in track and field that she found the sport she was best at.

In the spring of 2020, her freshman year, Yanka competed in a meet at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff. She medaled in every event she participated in. From there, she figured that if she kept working hard, she would have a chance to succeed at a high level.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is for real,’ and then it kind of dawned on me that maybe I could do this in college,” Yanka said.

Yanka couldn’t decide on just one event, though. Known first as a fast runner, some pushed her to focus on races. But she was intrigued with trying as many competitions as possible.

It ended up working. One of her highlights was breaking the Spartans’ school record for the high jump with a leap of five feet, four inches in her junior year.

“You’re in the air and you don’t hear the bar fall and you’re like, ‘Wow, I actually did it,’ and then you can celebrate,” Yanka said.

It was one of many times Yanka’s surprised both coaches and herself with her ability to learn fast and compete well.

Now she’s in the middle of her final track and field season with the Spartans. Her goal is to help lead Northland Prep to as high of a finish as possible come May’s state championship meet while competing for top spots in her many events. A solid finish could bode well for her time with the Racers in the future.

“I think it would be an extra boost going into next year,” Yanka said. “I know I’m going to be starting from the bottom again in college, and needing to work my way up. If I know where I came from and know that I was successful there, it could be a big help.”