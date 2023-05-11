For the first time in 34 years, there’s a local high school team set to play in a softball state tournament championship game.

The Northland Prep Academy Spartans, seeded third with a record of 18-1 overall (10-0 Central), will take on eighth-seeded Horizon Honors in the 2A Conference title ballgame Friday in Tempe.

It’s Northland Prep’s first time reaching a championship game. A win would mark the city’s first high school state title since the AIA started crowning champions in 1976.

Only once before has a team from the Flagstaff area reached this point. Coconino got to the 4A Conference title game in 1989, but fell 10-0 to Sahuaro.

Suffice it to say, even the Spartans were a bit shocked to get this far, especially without a history of doing so.

“We’ve aspired to this for the last four years, because we’ve had a team that’s been good enough to compete. So for us to actually make it happen this year, it feels amazing,” Spartans manager Betty Dean said. “I don’t think we ever let ourselves think that we would do it during the year. If you look too far ahead, that’s when you jinx yourself. It’s been methodically doing what needs to be done each inning, really each pitch, and now here we are.”

Much of the roster feels the same, especially thinking back on past teams that had the same goal and lots of talent but fell short along the way.

“I know we’re a good team and everything, but you always think that there’s someone better out there,” senior Bella Giurlanda said. “You never think that you’re the best, or that better team, because it’s never been that. I’ve always felt like we could be better or that there’s someone working harder. So it's exciting."

“It’s bittersweet too, though, because our past teammates wanted to go and now we’re the team who gets to,” senior Reannan Butler added.

Butler was the hero needed to get to this point. The Central Region Offensive Player of the Year had a memorable at-bat Saturday to reach the championship round. Tied in the bottom of the seventh inning against No. 7-seeded Heritage Academy Laveen, she hit a walk-off single to drive in the winning run and secure a 5-4 victory.

Dean said her seniors have a particularly calm demeanor, even more so than in seasons past. That showed in Butler’s single, a hard-hit slap past third base that scored sophomore Audre Wilson.

“I just knew that I was going to succeed. I had the confidence already in that moment,” Butler said. “I knew that it was going to come down to me and that it was going to happen. In my mind, I felt like we already won.”

Butler went 2 of 3 in the semifinal game, continuing her streak of dominant hitting. Right behind her were sophomore Kianna Butler, who went 2 for 4, Wilson at 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs scored, and a 1-for-2 effort from Giurlanda, who also hit a home run and drew a walk.

Virtually the entire team has hit well this year, with six starters averaging better than .500. The Spartans have won 13 of their games via 10-run mercy rule, including a 15-0 victory over Phoenix Christian in the first round of the state tournament on April 29.

One of the few opponents to slow down the Northland Prep offense, though, was the team it will face in the championship round. On April 17, Northland Prep and Horizon Honors played a game in the regular season, with the Spartans winning 2-0 in Ahwatukee.

Northland Prep managed just five hits in seven innings against senior pitcher Lucy Holweger. The lone two runs came in the top of the seventh inning on an error and a drop by the Eagles’ catcher.

She was outshined by Kianna Butler that day, who threw a gem with just one hit allowed and 16 strikeouts recorded. Still, the Spartans know they are facing a tough player in the circle.

Holweger and freshman Audriana Anglada combined for 208 strikeouts this season. The Eagles have been solid in the postseason defensively, including a shutout victory over Mohave Accelerated Friday in the quarterfinals.

The Spartans hope their familiarity with Holweger, and the advantage of being the higher seed, will aide them in their effort to win the championship game.

“Seeing her again, hopefully we can do better because we know how she throws. But we’ve both seen each other, and it won’t be surprising for either team,” Giurlanda said.

Win or lose, Northland Prep is simply excited to be at this juncture. Two seasons ago, the Spartans reached the 2A Conference semifinals for the first time. Now it’s going even a step further.

Of course, a victory would be nice, too.

“We’ve done more than the team has done in 30 years in high school baseball or softball. We tell them all the time how proud of them we are for just getting here. I want them to enjoy the experience,” Dean said.

“I’m not sad to know it’s our last game, I’m glad that it is in this one,” Giurlanda added. “Whatever happens, I can just put in my all and we can go out the way we’ve always wanted to.”

First pitch between the Spartans and Eagles is set for Friday at 8 p.m. at Arizona State University’s Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe.