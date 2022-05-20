NPA junior Lukas Pico reflects on journey to state championship

Northland Prep Academy junior Lukas Pico never thought he’d be standing atop the medal stand, having earned gold in the high jump at the Division IV state championship track and field meet last Saturday in Mesa.

Just a couple years ago he wasn’t sure he could be any good at the sport, much less contend for a state title. In fact, back in 2020, he didn’t even know the next time he would compete again. After just one meet into his freshman campaign, the Arizona Interscholastic Association shut down the spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward to two years later, and Pico’s 6-foot, 3-inch effort in the high jump was 3" more than the second-place mark. He also earned silver in the 110-meter hurdles race with a time of 15.59.

He called his performance at state “surreal.”

“It’s really rewarding because you work for it your whole year up to the state meet. And then one day you’re just there; for high jump you have a couple hours to perform. For hurdles you have like 15 seconds, and to be lucky enough to make it to state, make it into the top 10 and even win it, was just a blast,” Pico said.

Mark Hughes, the Spartans track and field coach, noticed Pico’s size -- the junior is listed at 6-foot-5 on the boys basketball roster -- and athleticism early. A collegiate hurdler himself, he figured Pico had the skills necessary to be competitive at the event. He also noticed Pico’s work ethic and humble nature that would make coaching easier.

“There wasn’t a whole lot that I needed to do. It was just putting him in the events that he could work and be the most successful,” Hughes said.

A longtime basketball player, and the starting center on the 2021-22 Spartans varsity squad, Pico utilizes some of his hoops skills on the track. The cross-training was impactful, giving him months of practice on his agility and quickness before even starting initial track and field workouts in the spring.

Pico became a quality hurdler quickly. It was the first real skill he had on the track.

He improved drastically during his sophomore season, and in the 2021 state championships he finished third in the 110m hurdles (16.04) and fourth in the 300m hurdles (42.58).

“Last year I was expecting to just go out and run, try track and field out again after the short freshman season. And then somehow I made it to state, and I realized I could actually take this somewhere,” he said.

He fell in love with the sport at that point. Hurdles continued to be his strength, though. He competed in the high jump at state in 2021, but hit a mark of just 5-08 and failed to qualify after the preliminary round.

Early into 2022, however, he started to see drastic results.

“Being as tall as I am, I was always expecting to do much higher. And this year I got 6 feet at the first meet, and I got a big jump up from that and kept going,” Pico said.

Still, he placed well in hurdles events all season. Having already medaled, he wanted to get to first place in one of his events. It just happened to be the one he wasn’t expecting.

“Hurdles was what I’d gotten to the podium for before, so for high jump I just kind of didn’t put any pressure on myself. I just went out there to compete and see what happens, and it worked out,” he said.

Pico said he has started fielding calls from college coaches interested in having him as part of their programs if he can continue to improve.

The success he’s seen already motivates him to want to do more. Moving forward, he plans to participate in a few USA Track and Field offseason meets and work on the sport. He is planning to continue basketball, always another passion since he was younger.

But track events have become his main focus.

“I think I’m going to spend more time on track and field. It’s something I want to really pursue and try to do at the college level,” Pico said. “It’s just really cool because I’m not just running for myself now. I’m running for this bigger goal.”

