NPA girls soccer wins fifth title in six seasons

MESA -- The Northland Prep Academy Spartans are girls soccer champions again.

The Spartans finished an undefeated season off with a 2-0 win over Chino Valley in the 2022 AIA Girls Fall Soccer State Championship in Mesa Saturday.

Final: NPA girls soccer defeats Chino Valley, 2-0, for the state championship pic.twitter.com/XYSZ7SGVTb — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 30, 2022

Northland Prep lifted the gold ball for the fifth time in six years. The Spartans fell, 1-0, in the 2021 championship to the same Cougars, so this year’s title served as a bit of revenge.

Saturday’s win also served to validate the current group of talented players. Without the graduating class of two years ago that ushered the girls to four titles in a row, it felt special for the new leaders to go out on top.

NPA soccer celebrates with the championship trophy. 5th title in 6 years is a pretty crazy run pic.twitter.com/eWS0uDfU8o — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 30, 2022

“The last state championship -- a lot of the juniors -- they were there, but we had a great team so a lot of them weren’t the starters. This is their team now, and it feels like the first time,” co-coach Keith Hovis said.

Senior Hannah Petrucci, a team captain who has led the Spartans in points all season, scored both goals.

In the seventh minute, she got on the end of a through ball and was one-one-one with the Chino Valley goalkeeper in the box. She knocked the ball to the right side, and it glanced off the inside of the post before rolling into the back of the net for the opening score.

“I just tried to find where the keeper’s at and put it where she wasn’t,” Petrucci said, shrugging.

The team hugged in celebration at the early lead. It was also a moment of relief for Petrucci, who said the team calmed down a bit and gained some confidence. Scoring in the first few minutes was a major part of the game plan.

“I’ve had that goal in my mind since last year, and I’ve decided that if it was up to me I wasn’t going to miss,” Petrucci said. “I’ve gotta give thanks to my team for setting me up perfectly to finish.”

The Cougars responded with a few solid chances of their own throughout the rest of the match, putting a couple shots on goal in the first half, though Spartans goalkeeper Milly Gindorf didn’t let anything by her. Northland Prep had a few of its own opportunities on corners from senior Kyra Taylor and junior Campbell Blair, though the Spartans couldn’t convert.

Sophomore Virginia Vaughn took a shot on goal with less than a minute left until halftime, but it glanced off the goalkeeper into the post and out without further damage. The Spartans led 1-0 at halftime.

Chino Valley pushed more players up in the second half, trying to tie the match with a goal. The Spartans were solid in the back, though, with a player almost always shadowing Cougars senior Kaitlyn Roskopf and clearing away most chances. Gindorf also made a few key saves, including a diver in the 67th minute. Chino Valley was held without a goal for the first time in six games. The last time it happened, the same Spartans won, 1-0, in a regular season match on Sept. 20.

“They score against everybody, we were the only team to shut them down twice,” co-coach Michael Blair said.

With the clock ticking down in the final minutes, Northland Prep continued to defend well. The Spartans also countered when given the opportunity. They drew a corner in the 77th minute. Campbell Blair took the ensuing kick, which went straight onto the head of Petrucci into the goal. The Spartans had a two-goal lead with 3:14 left.

Campbell Blair hits Petrucci for a goal. Spartans up 2-0 with just 3:14 left to play pic.twitter.com/SAikvwpBnf — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 30, 2022

The score pretty much put the game out of reach.

“It felt like we had finally sunk their ship,” Petrucci said.

The Spartans held on in the dying seconds without allowing another shot on goal. They ran on the field in celebration of a title and the recognition that they remain on top of small-school soccer in Arizona.

“We kind of made our own legacy since we lost last year. It feels unbelievable,” junior Joss Boetcher said.

The Spartans finished the year with a record of 14-0 (5-0 Central) and will graduate just four seniors from this year’s roster.