NPA girls soccer topples St. Johns, 5-0, to win 4th straight 2A state title

That's helped make the four-year run so special.

"I knew from the start that we were going to be able to pull it off," Kiarra Hovis said.

Streaks continue

Aside from the title streak, the Spartans carry another big one out of the offseason. Northland Prep has won 40 consecutive matches now, dating back to a 2018 loss to none other than Chino Valley.

The Spartans were able to get most of its younger players, who will be called upon next season, the bulk of the second-half minutes. While there wasn't any scoring, the future still seems plenty bright for a program hoping to continue its dynasty.

"The whole idea when we started this stuff six or seven years ago was we were going to build a legacy of champions," Keith Hovis said. "It doesn't necessarily mean winning championships, but that these kids would be sharp, love each other and be a family. There's going to be pressure on them next year but we like our chances."

Finishing it

Playing right now, anyone at any level is just happy to get through a season without mass cancellations or COVID-19 exposures.

The Spartans are certainly a team that felt blessed to make it out with minimal issues.