Following Tuesday’s match, the Northland Prep Academy Spartans girls soccer team found itself in a unique predicament.

Northland Prep lost its home opener, 3-0, to Show Low at Peaks View County Park. With the defeat, the Spartans began the season with a record of 0-2 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Champions of five of the last six fall seasons, two losses in the regular season is as many as the Spartans have suffered in the last five years combined. The record doesn’t tell the complete story, as the Spartans went 4-0 in an exhibition tournament earlier in August.

But they still remain without a victory in games dictating standings points.

“A lot of teams have gotten better, and everybody wants to come and knock NPA off, so we’ve got to be ready to counter it,” Spartans co-coach Michael Blair said.

After Tuesday’s contest, Blair and co-coach Keith Hovis told the girls not to panic. It’s early in the year, but the Spartans have to turn things around quickly to get back to championship contention.

“They’re a great group of kids, and we’ll figure it all out. We’re going to be good defensively and we’re strong, but we have to figure out where to pick our spots and attack and generate some goals,” Blair said.

The Cougars scored three second-half goals for the victory. Show Low appeared a little more patient in its attack, while the host seemed a bit unorganized. Takeaways also killed Northland Prep’s momentum on many occasions.

“We let them receive the ball a little too high up the field, so that was a problem, but I thought we were organized,” Blair said. “We, unfortunately, couldn’t force them out of their game plan because we would turn the ball over on the first or second touch. That really allowed them to get running out on us and make our girls tired, and it all went from there.”

The first half was even, as two of the presumed top teams in the conference felt each other out a bit. For about the first 10 minutes, neither team presented much of an attack. The ball was mostly knocked around the field, while the opponents couldn’t get the final touch to put shots on goal.

In the 24th minute, Show Low junior Raquel Wilson had the Cougars’ best chance of the first half. Show Low drew a foul, and Wilson hit a shot on goal. It was collected without too difficult of an effort from Spartans junior goalkeeper Annabelle Jackson.

Blair and Hovis switched the midfield around in the latter minutes of the first half. Senior Mollie Donahoe and sophomore Lilah Bringard, in particular, moved to different parts of the midfield.

Tinkering with the lineup is a constant effort for Northland Prep, which Blair said is still trying to find its best formation and substitution pattern.

The Spartans had a few chances near Show Low’s goal, but few that truly drew any nerves from the Cougars.

“When we did get through, something would go wrong. A player would have a bad touch or someone wouldn’t get into the right spaces, but there was some potential there,” Blair said.

The Cougars took over after the break.

Show Low controlled the entire first 15 minutes of the second half. In the 57th minute, the Cougars sneaked a ball through for the opening goal. The Spartans tried to respond, but couldn’t put any significant pressure on the defense.

In the 80th minute, Cougars sophomore Sofie Ellis handled a ball that went off Northland Prep’s post and added a second goal. With mere seconds left and the Spartans exhausted, freshman Taylynn Butler added the third score to ice the contest.

Northland Prep’s Bringard hit a shot on goal -- though it was easily saved by the Cougars -- in the final kick of the game. It was the Spartans’ only shot on target in the second half.

The Spartans will have a low-pressure opportunity to get things back on track this weekend. They are set to play in the Chaparral (NV) High School Invitational Soccer Tournament beginning Thursday.

The matches are a chance to improve against quality interstate competition without affecting the standings.

“They’ve got to get the confidence up,” Blair said, “and hopefully we can get some of that in Vegas and play well in a couple games.”

Northland Prep will resume the regular season with a home match against Round Valley (0-1) on Sept. 4.