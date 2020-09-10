NPA girls soccer star Mia Blair named to Top Drawer Soccer All-American watchlist

Northland Prep girls soccer star Mia Blair has already established herself as a dominant force in the 2A Conference. Now she may get a chance to showcase herself on a more national stage.
Blair was named to the Top Drawer Soccer fall all-star team, the only player from Arizona to make the list, and was also placed on the watchlist for the site's All-American team.
For now, the All-American game is scheduled for May 2021 in St. Louis.
Blair has been a mainstay of the Spartans soccer program and a main reason the team has won three consecutive 2A state titles during her career.
Blair, now a senior, is expected to lead another loaded Spartans team that hopes to defend its three titles and is favored to win a fourth. If Northland Prep wins, Blair and some of her fellow senior teammates would finish a perfect 4-0 in state championship matches during their illustrious careers.
Blair bounced back in 2019 after missing 2018 because of an ACL tear. She filled in while teammate and fellow senior Kiarra Hovis missed the season due to the same injury.
Blair returned for the state title game in 2018 to help bolster her team against Chino Valley. In her two full seasons played Blair has never lost a match in a Spartans uniform.
In 2019 Blair had 45 goals, 37 assists and 127 total points en route to being named the 2A Conference player of the year for the second time in her career.
In total at Northland Prep, two seasons due to the lost sophomore year, Blair has totaled 71 goals, 74 assists, and 216 points while doing solid defensively with 61 steals.
