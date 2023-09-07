Thursday’s massive victory by the Northland Prep Academy girls soccer team felt like shades of what the Spartans have come to expect from themselves.

Northland Prep defeated Round Valley 9-0 at Sinagua Middle School to pick up its first victory in the regular season and push its record to 1-2 (0-0 Central).

The defending state champion and winners of five of the last six titles, the Spartans came in winless through two matches in the regular season for the first time in the tenure of co-coaches Keith Hovis and Michael Blair.

But senior Mollie Donahoe scored four goals and assisted on one, sophomore Lilah Bringard added three and two assists, junior Virginia Vaughn added a goal and assist and sophomore Bethany Blair tacked on one goal with three assists. The Spartans needed just 60 of the 80 minutes to win via mercy rule.

“We’re finally becoming the machine we know we can be,” Donahoe said.

Northland Prep’s record is a bit deceiving. The Spartans won two exhibition tournaments, including one last weekend in Las Vegas. They won all four of their tournament matches in Nevada by shutouts, giving them some much-needed confidence heading into the rest of the regular season.

“I think when we went to Vegas, that was perfect for us. We changed stuff, changed players, and by the end of the tournament, we looked good. We looked like we wanted it to. So we just have to build on that,” Hovis said.

“Coming off 0-2, our morale was really low. And then in Vegas we connected not only on the field, but off it too. It translated today. It felt like the defense connected with the offense, and we’re playing all as one unit,” Donahoe added.

Thursday’s match started strong for the Spartans. It took less than five minutes for Bringard to score her first goal, coming off a corner. Bringard added one more in the eighth minute to take a 2-0 lead on an assist from Vaughn.

For about 20 minutes, Northland Prep continued to possess the ball but couldn’t convert on its chances. Donahoe had a few breakaway chances but didn’t score. Finally, in the 32nd minute, she punched one past the Round Valley goalkeeper for her first score.

It opened the floodgates.

“We always have this saying where we try to get eight or nine all at once, but you need to just get that first goal, and seeing it go in the back of the net felt good. I was overthinking all my shots, when in reality all it needs to be is a tap past the keeper,” Donahoe said.

She added another goal in the 34th minute, and almost scored again with mere seconds left in the first half. Still, the Spartans led 4-0 at the break.

Then, 16 seconds into the second half, she scored her third. It took 15 minutes for Northland Prep to score five goals in the period, and the Spartans ran away with the victory.

Despite the dominant victory, Hovis believes Round Valley’s style of play was useful for what the Spartans look for going forward.

“They were pressing our defense, and that’s what we need,” Hovis said. “That helps so that when we play better teams, we can expect that. That’s going to help us.”

In particular, he was impressed with the team’s defense. The Spartans kept their side pretty clean, and had few, if any, scares in the back. That type of production will be crucial if Northland Prep wants to make another deep playoff run.

“Our defense looks legit right now, and (senior) Joss (Boettcher) looks really good back there,” Hovis said. “But we’re going to keep going, and there’s probably going to be mistakes, but we’ll learn from that and I think we’ll be fine.”

The Spartans are scheduled to visit Holbrook Tuesday.