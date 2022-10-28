NPA girls soccer reaches sixth straight title match

The Northland Prep Academy Spartans girls soccer team reached a sixth state tournament championship game in as many years with a 3-1 semifinal victory over Show Low in Flagstaff on Thursday at Cromer Stadium.

While the goal for the top-seeded Spartans (13-0) is ultimately to win Saturday's championship match, co-coach Michael Blair took a moment to reflect on the program's run of success across the last several years.

Final: NPA beats Show Low 3-1 to advance to Saturday’s title game. 6th championship game appearance in as many seasons for the Spartans pic.twitter.com/CzmKztb6VE — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 28, 2022

“When you’re in the middle of it, you’re just thinking about each one and it’s just what’s happening. But when you stop to think about it, it’s more like, ‘Wow, we really are that good and we’re that good of a program.’ And the other teams are getting a lot better, so it’s not just like we’re walking through everyone,” he said.

“It’s amazing because our hard work has shown on the field and it’s great to see,” junior Campbell Blair added.

Blair scored two goals in the match, both coming in the first half, as the Spartans looked to run away with the contest.

Northland Prep controlled the pace and possession. The first shot, and first goal, came in the sixth minute. Junior Mollie Donahoe passed to Campbell Blair, who slid the ball past the opposing goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

The goal allowed the Spartans to find some confidence for the rest of the match.

“It was really important. It almost settles us down and gets us in our groove. Because, at first, all we’re thinking is, ‘We’ve got to score.’ And then we get up one and start really doing our thing,” Campbell Blair said.

In the 27th minute, the ball knocked around between a few Northland Prep feet following a corner kick, but Blair got on the end of it and scored again.

“That was a big deal because we’re not laying off, but we’ve got that bigger lead against a good team. We know Show Low can come back. They proved it in their game on Tuesday, and they proved it in our last game that we beat them 3-2. So we knew we had to keep playing hard but it was nice to have that cushion,” Campbell Blair said.

The Spartans remained stout defensively, and senior goalkeeper Milly Gindorf was solid. She was quick to come off her line and clear the ball. She also had a few key saves in the first half, as Northland Prep went into the break up 2-0.

“She showed up as a senior and as a captain today,” Michael Blair said of Gindorf. “I’m really proud of Milly, she played well.”

The first 10 minutes of the second half were a back-and-forth affair, with the Cougars moving a few more players farther up the field. But neither team had any significant chances until senior Hannah Petrucci stole the ball in the attacking third in the 50th minute. She took a couple touches after securing possession and scored to provide the Spartans a 3-0 lead.

From there, the Spartans rolled. Gindorf made a save on a free kick in the 51st minute and the defense kept Show Low from many more chances.

The Cougars scored in the 68th minute off a defensive mistake from the Spartans.

Northland Prep kept the pressure on until the time expired. Michael Blair believes the Spartans had great possession.

The Spartans must capitalize, he believes, on those opportunities to have success in the final.

“The ball was in the 18 constantly, and that’s what we need, but we just need to finish better,” he said.

Northland Prep will face rival second-seeded Chino Valley in the state championship match in Mesa. The two squads have split a pair of meetings this year, with the Spartans winning the lone regular-season matchup, 1-0, on Sept. 20.