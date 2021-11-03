NPA girls soccer prepares for state semifinals

Heading into the playoffs, Northland Prep has won seven straight regular-season contests.

“We had to figure out what formation was going to look like for this particular group of players based on their talents and who we had. It took us a little bit, a little longer than we thought. But that’s the fun thing, is when you do figure that out, you try to ride it the rest of the season and playoffs,” Blair said.

The process took some time to unfold. Senior Rylee Reed saw the difference between the two iterations of the squad in the results from two games against Chino Valley.

The Cougars -- the third seed on the other side of the semifinal bracket -- were hosts of a tournament on Sept. 25. They defeated the Spartans 1-0, snapping a multi-season win streak for Northland Prep. On Oct. 12, Northland Prep got its revenge in the regular-season slate, dominating in a 2-0 victory.