NPA girls soccer prepares for state semifinals

The Northland Preparatory girls soccer team had contending for their fifth consecutive 2A Conference championship as the end goal for this season, but back in early September they were not exactly sure how they would do it.
Now, the Spartans (11-1, 5-0 Central Region) are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs and will play fourth-seeded Snowflake (8-4, 4-1 East) in the semifinals for a Thursday match at Coconino High School.
After graduating one of the best crops of seniors in team history following last season, the Spartans knew they were due for an identity change. In fact, the same Snowflake team Northland Prep faces Thursday was the first opponent in 2021, back when the season started in early September. Northland Prep won 5-0 that day and beat the Lobos 2-1 in a tournament three days later.
But, after a recalibration and some growing pains, the Spartans appear to be a fully formed group with solid hopes of hoisting the 2A trophy again.
“It’s been so cool to see new players step up into different positions and different roles and make them their own. And you see the whole environment of the team changes to accommodate everyone,” senior Astrid Bell said.
Co-head coaches Michael Blair and Keith Hovis had to do some tinkering with the lineups throughout the course of the year. Once they figured it out, the Spartans began winning consecutive games.
Heading into the playoffs, Northland Prep has won seven straight regular-season contests.
“We had to figure out what formation was going to look like for this particular group of players based on their talents and who we had. It took us a little bit, a little longer than we thought. But that’s the fun thing, is when you do figure that out, you try to ride it the rest of the season and playoffs,” Blair said.
The process took some time to unfold. Senior Rylee Reed saw the difference between the two iterations of the squad in the results from two games against Chino Valley.
The Cougars -- the third seed on the other side of the semifinal bracket -- were hosts of a tournament on Sept. 25. They defeated the Spartans 1-0, snapping a multi-season win streak for Northland Prep. On Oct. 12, Northland Prep got its revenge in the regular-season slate, dominating in a 2-0 victory.
“It was kind of an eye-opener that we weren’t done yet and we weren’t fully developed yet. It was really good to give us that driving factor, plus it taught us we could be beat at any time if we didn't play well,” Reed said of the teams’ first match. “And we came out later in the season and beat them 2-0, that was one of the best games collectively as a team. And I think that gave us a lot of motivation and drive to finish the season well.”
To continue the streak Thursday and potentially in the title game on Saturday, the Spartans feel they need to be able to take control of matches early and then stall opponents with their steady defense.
The girls felt that way even after the Chino Valley victory in October. Northland Prep had several chances to score a second goal throughout the second half. The Spartans, however, could not finish their opportunities. They scored in the final minute of regulation to widen the gap to 2-0, but felt they let the Cougars hang around too long.
"I think we’ve developed ways to finish games faster, but at times it’s been slow to start,” Reed said.
She added: “I think with those slow starts we kind of give the other team a couple chances, or let them on our half early -- which can be a little scary. So I think if we’re able to keep possession and settle in those first few minutes, and then start going to goal and getting those opportunities, I think that’s best for us.”
Kickoff between the Spartans and Lobos is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Coconino High School. The winner will face either No. 2 St. John's or No. 3 Chino Valley Saturday in Gilbert for the championship.