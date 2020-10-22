NPA girls soccer beats Chino Valley, 6-1, in physical match

At this point it is tradition for the Northland Prep Spartans and Chino Valley Cougars girls soccer teams to play physical, emotional and tough matches against each other.
It shouldn't be a surprise either. There's plenty of recent history between the powerhouses of the 2A Conference. For the past three years the Cougars have chased and fallen second of the Spartans in the run of three straight titles in each state title match.
In the second and final regular-season match of 2020 between the two Thursday at Sinagua Middle School, it was about the same as always.
The Spartans took a 6-1 win over the Cougars, who are the first team to score against the Northland Prep defense all season. It took seven and a half matches for anyone to score against Northland Prep, which is undefeated at 8-0 overall with four more matches to go in the regular season, and it is almost fitting that it was Chino Valley (9-2, 4-1 2A Central).
"We were out to get a little redemption from two years ago, so that was the goal today. We will get right back into shape for Blue Ridge Saturday," Spartans co-head coach Michael Blair said, noting the 2018 match when Chino Valley snapped the Spartans' 35-match win streak, which was also the last time the Cougars beat Northland Prep. " ... We came out great and then got a little sloppy, played into them a little bit and things got chippy like high school does."
The goal scored by the Cougars didn't just end the Spartans' perfect streak, it also had an injury tied into it.
Spartans goal keeper Payten Schmidt was taken out by a Chino Valley attacker on the same play the goal happened in the second half. Schmidt had her hands on the ball after being knocked down, only for another Cougars player to knock the ball loose and into the goal while Schmidt was on the turf.
She was able to walk off the field with the help of the training staff but couldn't put any pressure on her right leg. Following the game she was walking around with a slight limp. The severity of the injury is not yet known.
Schmidt's injury hits hard for a Northland Prep team that has dealt with its share of knee injuries. Both Kiarra Hovis and Mia Blair missed time over the past two years due to ACL tears, Hovis missing the entire 2019 season and Mia Blair missing the bulk of 2018.
More than a few times Chino Valley took shots at Mia Blair's legs and Hovis' legs -- which naturally didn't sit well with the Spartans who played physical right back, leading to Mia Blair getting a yellow card.
Chino Valley was never given a yellow card for any of the hits on Northland Prep.
"It's difficult but to some degree it's soccer, we love it," Mia Blair said. "Obviously it's a contact sport. We enjoy it but when it hurts players like when our keeper Payten was taken out, that's when it really becomes a bigger deal and a different matter."
While Schmidt's injury and the physicality of the match were the main story, Northland Prep still dominated the match.
Mia Blair assisted on four goals, Hovis roped one of her own into the back of the net, Ellie Karren had a pair of goals and an assist, Sydney Sventek had two goals and Hannah Petrucci, who also had an assist, scored the exclamation point goal with just 13 seconds left on the clock.
Before she was knocked out of the match, Schmidt had seven saves -- one of which bounced off the crossbar and was nearly punched in before the ball squirted out of the box.
Maddie Carlsen played the final 20 minutes of the match after Schmidt's injury and had one save.
The Spartans started off hot with two goals in the opening nine minutes. Sventek scored first off a long pass from Mia Blair. Hovis scored a few minutes later, fighting through contact to rifle a shot from the left side of the box to the right side of the goal over the keeper's finger tips.
The Spartans were scoreless the rest of the first half, getting back on the board four minutes into the second when Sventek knocked a goal in off a deflected corner kick.
Dominant defense
The fact that the Spartans had kept teams from getting any points on the board most of the season has been impressive. So the team wasn't too hung up on giving up just one goal to a good Chino Valley team, which put the Northland Prep's goal differential for the season at 67-1.
The Spartans credited the dominance on defense to an improvement in communication -- which comes as members of the team have played together for so long now.
"I think they are communicating really well," Michael Blair said. "When we are playing well they are communicating in the back and there is good leadership by Rylee Reed and Payten Schmidt in the goal. When they are doing that they are really helping the other players see what is on the field."
Reed agreed with her coach's sentiment.
"Our communication has never been better from our drops to our keeper to up in the offense, so that's been really happening as well," Reed said. " ... We've been playing as a unit for quite a while now, so we are just connected. We know how each other plays, we know who each other individually and it's helped a lot."
Up next
The spotless Spartans look to get back to their shutout ways against Blue Ridge (4-5, 2-3 2A East) on the road Saturday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
