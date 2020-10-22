NPA girls soccer beats Chino Valley, 6-1, in physical match

The goal scored by the Cougars didn't just end the Spartans' perfect streak, it also had an injury tied into it.

Spartans goal keeper Payten Schmidt was taken out by a Chino Valley attacker on the same play the goal happened in the second half. Schmidt had her hands on the ball after being knocked down, only for another Cougars player to knock the ball loose and into the goal while Schmidt was on the turf.

She was able to walk off the field with the help of the training staff but couldn't put any pressure on her right leg. Following the game she was walking around with a slight limp. The severity of the injury is not yet known.

Schmidt's injury hits hard for a Northland Prep team that has dealt with its share of knee injuries. Both Kiarra Hovis and Mia Blair missed time over the past two years due to ACL tears, Hovis missing the entire 2019 season and Mia Blair missing the bulk of 2018.

More than a few times Chino Valley took shots at Mia Blair's legs and Hovis' legs -- which naturally didn't sit well with the Spartans who played physical right back, leading to Mia Blair getting a yellow card.

Chino Valley was never given a yellow card for any of the hits on Northland Prep.