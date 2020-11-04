NPA cross country sweeps boys and girls D-IV East Sectional race

Heading into Wednesday, Northland Prep Spartans head coach Carl Perry knew the team to beat was Valley Christian. His Division IV Spartans got exactly what they needed, sweeping the East Sectional cross county race.
Malakai Hanson took first overall in the boys 5K race in 17:37.9 -- a season best for the Northland Prep junior runner and the third straight time the Spartans took the individual section crown. Teammate Dane Leib-Perry, a senior, placed fourth in 18:12.97 to help lead the Spartans to a low score of 59 points, beating runner-up Chandler Prep's 82 and well ahead of third-place Valley Christian's 99.
Northland Prep's girls team had a slightly tighter finish at Crossroads Park in Gilbert. The Spartans topped Valley Christian with a low score of 31 points to claim the section crown, with the runner-up Trojans tallying 51.
"I knew we had a shot but I was really surprised at how well we did," Perry said. " ... Mainly I had no way to size up the competition because we haven't raced them yet. We haven't raced down in the Valley."
The Spartans girls team saw five runners place in the top 10 of the 5K, led by freshman Indi Jones in fourth place in 22:04.9 and Jillian Raab in fifth in 22:11:79.
The two are peaking at the exact time the Spartans need.
Audrey Gillenwater came in eighth for the Spartans in 22:28.53, Eliza Moyer finished ninth in 22:28.57 and Meg Moyer was 10th in 22:48.23. Dena Pappas had 21st-place result and Joella Whiting took 38th to round out the Northland Prep finishers.
"The girls with five in the top 10 have to be happy with how we are looking for the state meet," Perry said.
Round Valley's Jessica Madrid finished first in the girls race in 20:57.4, and Gilbert Classic finished third as a team with 96 points on a 6:09 spread.
Issak Ulm finished in 18th for the Northland Prep boys crew, which saw five runners finish in the top 25 and six in the top 30. Kobe Yazzie, who has battled injuries and illness for much of the season, finished 24th, Jacob Taylor took 27th and Nevan Watson crossed the finish line in 43rd.
The wins put the Spartans back in very familiar territory, with the state title meet looming next Friday for the team that hopes to reclaim the D-IV championships. Last season, the boys took third and the girls fourth in D-IV.
Basis Yeti
D-IV Basis Flagstaff took fifth in the East Sectional. The Yeti were lead by a strong race by Colm Cawood, who placed seventh in 18:24.7. Two other Yeti finished in the top 20 in Evan Hoftstetter and Brady Spinti.
The Yeti did not qualify for the state meet, barely missing the cut as the top four teams from the section race advanced. But Cawood's seventh-place mark should get him a spot as an individual runner in next week's state championship meet.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
