NPA cross country sweeps boys and girls D-IV East Sectional race

"The girls with five in the top 10 have to be happy with how we are looking for the state meet," Perry said.

Round Valley's Jessica Madrid finished first in the girls race in 20:57.4, and Gilbert Classic finished third as a team with 96 points on a 6:09 spread.

Issak Ulm finished in 18th for the Northland Prep boys crew, which saw five runners finish in the top 25 and six in the top 30. Kobe Yazzie, who has battled injuries and illness for much of the season, finished 24th, Jacob Taylor took 27th and Nevan Watson crossed the finish line in 43rd.

The wins put the Spartans back in very familiar territory, with the state title meet looming next Friday for the team that hopes to reclaim the D-IV championships. Last season, the boys took third and the girls fourth in D-IV.

Basis Yeti

D-IV Basis Flagstaff took fifth in the East Sectional. The Yeti were lead by a strong race by Colm Cawood, who placed seventh in 18:24.7. Two other Yeti finished in the top 20 in Evan Hoftstetter and Brady Spinti.

The Yeti did not qualify for the state meet, barely missing the cut as the top four teams from the section race advanced. But Cawood's seventh-place mark should get him a spot as an individual runner in next week's state championship meet.

