NPA cross country hoping to contend in new placement ahead of sectional race

Even with canceled races, a later-than-normal start to the season and an entirely new section to compete in, the Division IV Northland Prep Spartans are confident heading into Wednesday's East Sectional race.
The Spartans, who were in Section Three last year, were supposed to compete in the North section along with a number of other northern Arizona teams but the COVID-19 pandemic forced most of the section to take the 2020 season off and then moved the Spartans in the D-IV East.
Because of the change, Spartans head coach Carl Perry said during a Tuesday phone interview, the only East teams the Spartans have raced this season are Sedona Red Rock and Basis Flagstaff.
Other than that, the field is a new test for the Spartans.
"The sectional race is hard to predict because we haven't raced the vast majority of the teams," Perry said. " ... Our normal section was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the vast majority of the quality teams canceled fall sports."
Even the actual physical field is a problem. The race is at Cross Roads Park in Gilbert, the host site of the state championship meet next week.
While getting a chance to race on the state meet course is a definite plus, the Spartans haven't competed at a course as fast as Cross Roads Park. So far the Spartans have raced on slower, less developed courses such as Buffalo Park, Holbrook and Camp Verde.
Even still, Perry isn't worried -- but didn't want to be over confident -- about his team's chances of qualifying for the state meet.
"It's hard to know how we will compare on paper," Perry said.
But like all cross country coaches at all levels, Perry noted he is excited his team gets the chance to race on the state meet course before the actual state meet.
But he wasn't as excited to have to find a way for his team to travel safely down to the Valley in, potentially, back-to-back weeks.
"I love that," Perry said of racing at the state meet. "I am not happy about having to drive 2 1/2 hours. We do not want to fill up vans with athletes, but most parents will be able to get their athletes there on their own and we got like five kids in the van which we feel OK with. ... You really need to have one race on a course on your legs before you can come up with the best strategy."
According to Perry, due to the way the math works out in deciding the number of teams that qualify, only the top three girls and top four boys teams will move on out of sectionals into the state meet.
Even more to Perry's confidence, the Spartans are finally healthy. Top girls runner Jillian Raab has recovered from an elbow infection that held her back for the bulk of the season.
Raab also qualified for the D-III swimming state meet in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle, so she has her focuses a bit crossed with the swim state meet taking place Saturday.
But that isn't a worry either for the ever optimistic Perry.
"Our top five or six on the girls side is looking great, and our top five or six on boys side is equally good," Perry said.
Raab, whose top time this year was a 21:58.1 mark she set at the Holbrook Invitational just over a week ago, leads a group of Spartans girls looking to make a splash after a fourth-place team finish in the 2019 state championship meet.
On the boys side, Dana Leib-Perry and Malakai Hanson have a one-two punch that could propel the Spartans back into a title hunt after its streak was snapped last year when the team took third.
Leib-Perry and Hanson sit at nine and 10, respectively, among the top mark in the division. Leib-Perry, a senior, brings a 17:38.1 top mark of the season into the sectional race and Hanson races in with a 17:50.8 mark.
Valley Christian looks like the team to beat on paper. The Trojans boys have two runners with top-five marks on the season. On the girls side, Valley Christian again fields a strong team.
"We'll get a chance to see if we can match up with the top seeds in our division and whether or not we have a shot at title in 10 days," Perry said.
Wednesday's East Sectional race is slated to begin at 2:05 p.m. and live results will be posted to Wingfootfinish.com.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
