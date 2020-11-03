NPA cross country hoping to contend in new placement ahead of sectional race

Even still, Perry isn't worried -- but didn't want to be over confident -- about his team's chances of qualifying for the state meet.

"It's hard to know how we will compare on paper," Perry said.

But like all cross country coaches at all levels, Perry noted he is excited his team gets the chance to race on the state meet course before the actual state meet.

But he wasn't as excited to have to find a way for his team to travel safely down to the Valley in, potentially, back-to-back weeks.

"I love that," Perry said of racing at the state meet. "I am not happy about having to drive 2 1/2 hours. We do not want to fill up vans with athletes, but most parents will be able to get their athletes there on their own and we got like five kids in the van which we feel OK with. ... You really need to have one race on a course on your legs before you can come up with the best strategy."

According to Perry, due to the way the math works out in deciding the number of teams that qualify, only the top three girls and top four boys teams will move on out of sectionals into the state meet.